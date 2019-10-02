COLUMBIA, Mo. — The questions about Missouri’s sickly pass rush came fast and hard at defensive line coach Brick Haley during preseason camp, to the point he swatted them away like flies after a few days of practices.
“What was the big deal with the pass rush?” Haley asked in August. “Because here’s my thought: Everything has to be balanced. If we don’t stop the run, they don’t have to throw. . . . We had some young cats at the (defensive end) position last year. I do think we’ve matured enough to give us a little bit more edge pressure.”
Four games into the season, Haley’s line has a body of work to examine. The diagnosis: The patient is coming along nicely.
“We’ve come a long way, in my opinion,” defensive end Chris Turner said after Tuesday’s practice, “but have a long way to go.”
Haley’s defensive linemen have accounted for just seven of the team’s 10 sacks, but he’s measured progress in other areas. The last three quarterbacks the Tigers have faced spent plenty of time on the run and buried in the Faurot Field turf. Wyoming attempted only 16 passes in MU’s season-opening loss, but Haley’s charges controlled the line of scrimmage and consistently engulfed the pocket the last three games — against West Virginia, Southeast Missouri and South Carolina. In those games, the Tigers tallied 29 tackles behind the line of scrimmage (14 by defensive linemen) and held the three opponents to 86 rushing yards on 88 attempts.
“I do think that we’ve altered throws,” Tigers coach Barry Odom said, “whether it’s the delivery of the arm angle or whether it’s making them move the pocket, they feel the pressure when they get hit and those things take a toll on the quarterback.”
More than anything, Mizzou put those teams in difficult third-down scenarios then unleashed a ferocious rush in passing situations. The last three opponents converted just 12 of 50 third downs (24 percent). For the season, Mizzou’s defense leads the Southeastern Conference in defensive third-down conversion rate, 25.8 percent, the 11th-best mark in the country.
“We’ve hit the quarterback a bunch. And that’s been good,” Haley said. “We’re a second away here, a second away there and that’s what I tell them. The technique and the fundamentals will get you there that much quicker. If we continue to work on technique and fundamentals those quarterback hits are going to turn into quarterback sacks.”
Under second-year coordinator Ryan Walters, the Tigers have become a heavy blitz team that relies on sending extra rushers on passing downs — to the point that the mere threat of a fifth or sixth rusher seems to rattle quarterbacks.
That was the case against South Carolina. On the Gamecocks’ first 10 third-down passes, the Tigers blitzed with five or six rushers on just four attempts, settling for a four-man rush on the other six snaps. South Carolina converted just one of those passes for a first down and threw an incomplete pass on six other tries, including an interception.
“As you guys see we’re pretty pressure heavy,” Walters said. “So it’s it is nice to be able to show pressure and then drop out and get pressure with those four up front. It’s because of the pressure we show sometimes. I think sometimes it lends itself to getting one on one matchups, and I like our one on one matchups with the guys we’ve got up front.”
“We’re a blitzing defense,” Turner added. “We like to get after it. But we still have that confidence that we can rush the front four and still get pressure and sacks. We’ve come a long way because at one point (last year), we weren’t getting there.”
That’s no longer the case, both inside and out. Defensive tackles Jordan Elliott and Kobie Whiteside, both new starters this year, have lived in the backfield the last three weeks with five combined sacks. On the edge, Turner, Tre Williams and Jatorian Hansford routinely have applied more pressure than the Tigers managed from that position last year. The line could get a boost Saturday if defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat makes his season debut after missing the first four games because of a sprained elbow.
“You can tell they recruited the SEC way and the SEC model,” Troy coach Chip Lindsey said. “The front stands out to me. Very active guys that play hard and get to the ball.”
As the Tigers (3-1) come out of their week off and prepare for Saturday’s 3 p.m. visit from Troy (2-2), the defense faces what might be its biggest challenge of the season, a Troy team that averages 40.8 points and 512.5 yards per game. Odom called Troy quarterback Kaleb Barker “as talented as a guy we will see all year,” which is saying something considering the Tigers still face Georgia’s Jake Fromm next month.
For now, though, what appears to be a much-improved defensive line has another target in its crosshairs.
“When you’ve got guys like Jordan Elliott and Kobie in the interior, I think any quarterback is a little nervous on those longer third downs,” middle linebacker Cale Garrett said. “Teams might be a little more quick to call a screen or draw to play it safe and protect the quarterback. That’s going to be their challenge week in and week out because they’ve set that precedent now that they’re an elite defensive line that can pressure and get after a quarterback.”
