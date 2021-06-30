Missouri Department of Economic Development accepts submissions for NTIA Broadband Infrastructure Program

The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) is accepting applications from Missouri broadband providers for its submission to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) Broadband Infrastructure Program.

Through this program, $288,000,000 in federal assistance will be available to support providers in expanding broadband infrastructure nationwide. From these funds, NTIA expects applicants like DED to request $5 million up to $30 million. The State of Missouri will serve as a covered partnership and will submit one application that includes multiple project areas across the state to NTIA.

In order to compile a recommended list of projects to be included within the NTIA application, DED will begin accepting applications from broadband providers today, Monday, June 28, 2021, and will close the application process on July 26, 2021. DED must submit its covered partnership application to NTIA on or before August 17, 2021.

“The opportunity to secure additional funding to continue broadband expansion efforts in Missouri is here,” stated Tim Arbeiter, Director of Broadband Development with the Department of Economic Development. “We consider connectivity an essential and vital part of Missourian's lives, and this program will assist many of our citizens in gaining access to high speed internet.”

