COLUMBIA, Mo. — On Tuesday, Missouri football coach Barry Odom got his quarterback. On Wednesday, he got his contract.
Coming off an 8-4 regular season that led to the program’s first national ranking in more than three years, Missouri has rewarded Odom with a new contract that will push his guaranteed salary from $2.35 million to $3.05 million and extend the deal two more years through the 2024 season. The University of Missouri System Board of Curators approved the new contract during an executive session Wednesday afternoon.
The move comes a day after Odom secured his quarterback for next season, Clemson graduate transfer Kelly Bryant, perhaps the program’s most important recruiting catch since Odom became head coach.
The new deal will move Odom’s salary from last in the Southeastern Conference to 11th in the 14-team league, pending other contractual changes around the league. Odom moves past Ole Miss’ Matt Luke ($3 million), Vanderbilt’s Derek Mason ($2.8 million) and Mississippi State’s Joe Moorhead ($2.35 million) in terms of average guaranteed salary, based on reported figures.
Starting next year, for every season the Tigers win nine games, Odom’s contract is extended one more year. Also starting next season, every year the Tigers qualify for a bowl game, Odom’s guaranteed salary increases $150,000.
Mizzou officials have been working on a new deal for Odom since late in the season, a process that started weeks before Odom’s name surfaced in a report that Louisville was targeting him for its head-coaching job. On Nov. 26, a day after a report surfaced that there was mutual interest between Odom and Louisville for its head-coaching job, Odom told the Post-Dispatch and other outlets he had “zero interest in Louisville.” The Cardinals later hired Appalachian State coach Scott Satterfield.
“Barry Odom has done an outstanding job of leading the Mizzou football program the last three seasons and I’m grateful that we are able to reward that success today,” Missouri athletics director Jim Sterk said. “He is building a championship culture within his program that fosters academic achievement, athletic success and accountability, and I am proud of what he has been able to accomplish during his first three seasons.”
Odom next coaches the Tigers in the Liberty Bowl against Oklahoma State (6-6) on New Year’s Eve in Memphis, Tenn.
“I’m excited to move forward with Jim Sterk, we have the same vision in building Mizzou football and providing a platform for our young men to be successful in all aspects of their lives,” Odom said. “We have a great staff in place who care about winning the right way and I’m appreciative of their efforts. I’m grateful for our players, and I’m honored to be their coach. I want to give them the very best every single day.”
MU extended Odom’s initial five-year contract last December, locking him up through the 2022 season. Odom is 19-18 through three seasons and is the first Mizzou coach since Warren Powers to guide the Tigers to multiple bowl games in his first three years as coach. For the first time since the 2014 season, Missouri entered the College Football Playoff rankings last week and has since moved to No. 23 and entered The Associated Press poll this week at No. 24.
“Coach Odom is the epitome of what it means to be Mizzou Made,” Cartwright said. “From his days as a linebacker for the Tigers to his time on the sidelines, Barry has taken the core values of Mizzou – Respect, Responsibility, Discovery and Excellence – to heart. He is a champion for the university, helping our university celebrate academic achievements and supporting all of our student athletes, both on and off the field.”
Along with the increase in guaranteed pay, Odom’s academic and athletic incentives increased to more than $1.8 million and now includes provisions for both annual salary increases and contract extensions based on on-field achievements. As part of his newly structured incentives, Odom has four academic bonuses of $37,500 for the 2018-19 school year that can be earned individually if the team reaches the following benchmarks:
A cumulative grade point average of 2.85 or higher.
An Academic Progress Rate score of 970 or higher.
A Graduation Rate Success score of 80 percent or higher.
If 95 percent of scholarship players meet NCAA, SEC and university progress toward degree requirements.
Odom’s new contract also includes a $275,000 social/academic incentive package that requires players to reach four of six designated benchmarks, including required community service activities. Starting next July, each academic incentive is increased to $50,000 and the social/academic package increases to $300,000.
“Coach Odom has a tremendous passion for teaching and developing our student-athletes, on and off the field, which aligns well with our departmental philosophy to ‘Win it Right,’” Sterk said. “With this new contract, we felt it was important to recognize Coach Odom’s commitment to our football program and University, and we look forward to his continued leadership and watching him make a positive difference in the lives of our student-athletes.”
Among his new on-field incentives, under the new deal, Odom now receives $5,000 for every week the Tigers appear in the top 25 of any one of the three major national polls: Associated Press, coaches or College Football Playoff. If the Tigers finish the season in the top 25 in any of the polls, he receives $50,000. That increases to $75,000 if the Tigers finish in the top 10 and $100,000 for a top-five finish.
His victory incentives start at $25,000 for seven wins and increase all the way to $350,000 for 14 or 15 wins. For winning the SEC East and appearing in the SEC championship game, Odom earns $100,000. For winning the SEC championship game, that bonus goes up to $200,000. He also receives bonuses for guiding the Tigers to certain bowls: $50,000 for the Birmingham or Independence Bowl; $100,000 for the Citrus Bowl or any of the SEC Pool of Six bowls; $200,000 for a New Year’s Six non-semifinal bowl; $250,000 for a New Year’s Six semifinal; $400,000 for reaching the national championship game and $500,000 for winning it. For winning SEC coach of the year, Odom makes an extra $25,000 and $50,000 for national coach of the year.
Also, any year that Mizzou makes more than $11.7 million in ticket revenue, Odom earns 20 percent of the amount over that threshold.
As for his buyout, should Mizzou fire Odom, the school still only owes him his base salary — that figure remains $450,000 — for every year left on his deal, plus all the money collected in his deferred fund that the university controls. That fund earns $150,000 every year that Odom is employed. The new contract did not include any language increasing the salary pool for his assistant coaches. Mizzou traditionally addresses those contracts in the offseason.
