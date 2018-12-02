Arkansas Missouri Football
Missouri is headed to Memphis for a New Year's Eve date with Oklahoma State in the Liberty Bowl. The Tigers (8-4) and Cowboy (6-6) just met in the Cotton Bowl after the 2013 season, a 41-31 Mizzou win. Mizzou has previously played in the Liberty Bowl in 1978 and 1980, a win over LSU and a loss to Purdue, respectively.

The game will be a homecoming of sorts for Tigers coach Barry Odom, who served as Memphis' defensive coordinator from 2012-14. Also, Mizzou receiver Johnathon Johnson is a Memphis native as well as running back Tyler Badie. 

Missouri's spot in the Liberty Bowl was one of six bowls assigned by the SEC league office as part of the SEC Pool of Six. Here's the complete SEC bowl lineup:

Orange Bowl: Alabama vs. Oklahoma (CFP semifinal)

Peach Bowl: Florida vs. Michigan

Fiesta Bowl: LSU vs. Central Florida

Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Texas

Citrus Bowl: Kentucky vs. Penn State

Belk Bowl: South Carolina vs. Virginia

Gator Bowl: Texas A&M vs. North Carolina State

Liberty Bowl: Missouri vs. Oklahoma State

Music City Bowl: Auburn vs. Purdue

Outback Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Iowa

Texas Bowl: Vanderbilt vs. Baylor

Earlier in the day, the Tigers climbed one spot to No. 23 in the year's final College Football Playoff rankings and moved into The Associated Press poll for the first time this year at No. 24. It's Mizzou's first appearance in the AP top 25 since the fourth week of the 2015 season. 

