Missouri Mines State Historic Site invites the public to the return of the annual Rock Swap from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 10. Attendees will have the opportunity to buy, sell, swap or admire rocks, mineral specimens, fossils, rock jewelry and rock art at this event on the historic site’s grounds.

During the event, there will be free admission to the historic site museum for self-guided tours. The museum interprets Missouri's mining history and displays restored old mining machinery and an outstanding mineral collection. A free guided tour led by interpretive team members will be provided at 2 p.m.

Rock hobbyists and vendors wishing to set up a booth must complete an application. Booth spots are free, but are limited and must be reserved in advance. All booth spots will be outdoors in an open area, approximately 12 feet by 12 feet. There will be no electricity or amenities provided at booth spots; vendors will need to bring their own tables, chairs and shade tents, if desired.

For an application or more information about this event, contact the historic site office at 573-431-6226. Missouri Mines State Historic Site is located at 4000 State Highway 32 in Park Hills.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.