Missouri Mines State Historic Site informational open house scheduled for Aug. 11

Team members from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend informational meetings being held at state parks and historic sites across the state to provide their input and comments, and to ask questions. As part of this effort, Missouri Mines State Historic Site will hold an open house from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Aug. 11, at the museum.

Park team members will be present to answer questions and provide information.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings are being held virtually or in-person in all state parks and historic sites to help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings will inform the public on the current status and future plans for the park or historic site and offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

Missouri Mines State Historic Site is located at 4000 State Highway 32 in Park Hills. To learn more about this meeting, call 573-431-6226.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.