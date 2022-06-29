Missouri S&T awards degrees during commencement

Approximately 1,000 students received degrees from Missouri University of Science and Technology during four commencement ceremonies held on campus this past May.

A ceremony for Ph.D. graduates was held May 7, at Leach Theatre. Ceremonies for undergraduates and students earning master's degrees were May 13 and May 14, at the Gale Bullman Building.

Among the graduates was Charles Cook, of Fredericktown, who earned a bachelor of science degree in chemical engineering.

Missouri S&T awards bachelor of science, bachelor of arts, master of science and doctor of philosophy (Ph.D.) degrees.

Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) is a STEM-focused research university of over 7,200 students. Part of the four-campus University of Missouri System and located in Rolla, Missouri, Missouri S&T offers 101 degrees in 40 areas of study.

