Missouri softball will host regional

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri softball team not only will host an NCAA regional this week but the Tigers earned a national seed in the 64-team bracket, checking in at No. 8 overall. That means Mizzou (38-15) also will host the super regional round should it advance past this week’s double-elimination regional.

Also in Mizzou’s regional: Iowa State, Northern Iowa and Illinois-Chicago. The Tigers will open regional play at 3:30 p.m. Friday against UIC (29-21). That game follows Iowa State (32-21) vs. Northern Iowa (31-18) in the first matchup, at 2 p.m.

Tigers coach Larissa Anderson was hopeful Mizzou could earn a top-eight seed but figured the Tigers would be around No. 10 to 12 in the bracket.

“I am so excited for our program and for this athletic department,” the third-year coach said Sunday night. “When you establish these goals in the beginning of the year and everything works out the way you’ve designed it to be I’m just so thrilled and glad that we were honored with this.”

MU is increasing capacity at Mizzou Stadium to 50% for the regional games. The stadium typically seats 2,500 at capacity.