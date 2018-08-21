COLUMBIA, Mo. — Tuesday marked Missouri’s first preseason football practice since classes began on Monday, and with just 10 days until the Sept. 1 opener against Tennessee-Martin, the Tigers have started to narrow their focus on their opponent. Barry Odom’s staff introduced the Skyhawks base schemes to the team Tuesday and began work against the offensive and defensive scout teams.
That means the Tigers are close to finalizing the two-deep depth for the first week of the season.
Odom mentioned wide receiver as one position group that’s still unsettled, “maybe not for the first spot when we run out there,” he said, “but guys that are really going to play and how much they’re going to play.”
As for MU’s freshman class, Odom said the majority are “going to have action.” And he again singled out inside linebacker Nick Bolton. “We anticipate him playing, like real snaps on defense,” Odom said. “Then there’s going to be a number of guys who play special teams for us, especially early on.”
Mizzou won’t release an updated depth chart until next week, but it’s fair to say the starters are all but set. Defensive end is a place to watch with three candidates in the mix to start among Chris Turner, Nate Anderson and Tre Williams. Terry Beckner Jr. and Walter Palmore remain the top options at defensive tackle, while Terez Hall (weakside), Cale Garrett (middle) and Brandon Lee (strongside) return as the top linebackers. DeMarkus Acy and Adam Sparks could get more heat from Christian Holmes at cornerback, while Khalil Oliver and Cam Hilton figure to be the top pairing at safety, though Joshuah Bledsoe and Tyree Gillespie should see some snaps, too.
Offensively, there shouldn’t be much change from the starting unit that opened camp, though the No. 1 tailback duties could continue to shift between Larry Rountree and Damarea Crockett. The Tigers have some young depth at receiver that’s starting to develop, though veterans Emanuel Hall, Johnathon Johnson and Nate Brown are in position to start.
• The Tigers came out of Saturday’s scrimmage healthy. Tight end Logan Christopherson, who suffered a concussion last week, was in a red pullover Tuesday but participated in most drills. Terez Hall returned to action in Saturday’s scrimmage after missing nearly two weeks with a hamstring injury.
• One logistical change for the Tigers this year: For the first time in recent memory, Odom’s team will practice in the mornings during the school year from 9 to roughly 11 a.m. That leaves players the rest of the afternoon for classes. For years, Mizzou has always practiced in the afternoon during the school year.
“I hope it works,” Odom said. “We’ve got a pretty good plan. But there’s no going back now because we’ve already set the class schedules. Everybody I’ve talked to that did the morning schedules during the fall they said if they ever had a chance they would never go back to an afternoon practice.”
• Lastly, Mizzou put walk-on running back Dawson Downing on scholarship in recent days, Odom confirmed. Downing, a redshirt sophomore, was MU’s No. 3 back last season when he ran for 121 yards on 20 carries. Nearly half of the damage came at Connecticut, where he carried 10 times for 60 yards.
“I’m excited for him and his family,” Odom said of the Mission, Kan., native. “He’s a guy who’s worked extremely hard in our program. He’s carrying a 3.8 GPA or right around there. He’s a valuable member of all our special teams, and every time he’s been in a game at the tailback position he’s performed. It’s nice when you’re able to be in position to reward someone that has done a great job and represents our program the right way.”
“I talked to Dawson about how we wanted to make sure that news got out there,” Odom added. “One of the greatest things about him, he was like, ‘I don’t want anyone to say anything about it,’ he said, ‘because, what about the other 15 to 20 guys that didn’t get awarded a scholarship that were probably just as deserving?’ That speaks volumes to the type of kid he is.”
