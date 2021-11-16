Missouri stunned at home by Kansas City

COLUMBIA, Mo. — At some point, Missouri’s going to have to reconsider scheduling basketball games against Kansas City.
Nearly seven years to the day after the Roos spoiled the first game of the Kim Anderson era, they returned to Mizzou Arena and stunned the Tigers again Monday, beating Cuonzo Martin’s team 80-66.
The Roos (1-3) knocked down 11 3-pointers on their way to the upset and led the Tigers (1-1) for 38 minutes. Mizzou led for only 35 seconds.
“Tough one,” Martin said. “Credit to Kansas City. They set a great tone. Played aggressive, played hard. They bumped us off our cuts. I thought we settled a lot on the perimeter early. We made it a ball game. They got some cuts, they got in the lane, made a couple of 3s from some guys that hadn't made a lot, really hadn’t shot a lot. They got their heads up and it was a ball game from there.”
Evan Gilyard II, a fifth-year point guard on his third Division I school, scorched Mizzou for 28 points on 6 of 8 from 3-point range. He scored another four baskets at the rim. Mizzou’s scouting report on the 5-foot-10 guard was simple: He dribbles with his left hand 90% of the time, so make him go right.
“Today we said, ‘Don’t let him go left,’” senior guard Javon Pickett said. “He went left every time and got to the rack whenever he wanted to. He was a game-changer.”
“Like I told our guys,” Martin added, “I don’t have enough timeouts on the sideline to stop it. You can’t allow a guy to play with comfort. He played with comfort the whole night.
Any buzz still lingering from last week’s season-opening win officially came to rest in front of a half-empty arena. Kobe Brown fought off early foul trouble to lead Mizzou with 20 points. Ronnie DeGray III added 14 off the bench.
The Tigers, who fell behind by 22 points midway through the second half, played most of the second half without starting point guard Boogie Coleman, who didn’t return after appearing to roll his ankle with 17 minutes left. Martin didn’t have an update on his status after the game.
Offensively, the Tigers were a mess. They committed 18 turnovers, shot just 4 of 14 from 3-point range and missed 10 free throws. Kansas State transfer guard DaJuan Gordon started in his Mizzou debut, scored seven points and led MU with four assists. He also turned the ball over four times. Pickett led the Tigers with five turnovers.
“I thought we settled,” Martin said. “One thing I said to the guys, 'The 3 will look good early, but you’ve got to take the drive. You’ve got to make the drive. You’ve got to be aggressive and make the next play.' I thought we held the ball. A couple of guys held the ball too long in their hands and not utilizing the ball screen from the bigs and attacking from that standpoint allowing our bigs to roll and making the pass behind. And we just didn't do that. Then all of a sudden we're just playing catch-up the whole time.”
This was supposed to be the easy part of a nonconference schedule that gets more grueling in the coming weeks with games against Wichita State, Liberty, Kansas, Illinois, Utah and possibly Florida State next week in the Jacksonville Classic. Instead, the Tigers have to recover from an unexpected setback with another mid-major conference team coming Thursday, a visit from Northern Illinois.
These kinds of losses became common during the Anderson years, but it was just Martin’s third loss to a team outside of the six major conferences, following a 2019 defeat to Charleston Southern and a 2018 loss to Temple. This one, though, should sting. The Roos, picked sixth in the Summit League preseason coaches’ poll, opened the season with losses to Minnesota and Iowa by a combined 47 points.
The Tigers got off to a brutal start. In a new small-ball starting lineup, Brown opened the game at the five position but for the second straight game, headed to the bench with two early fouls. It marked the first time in Martin’s five seasons at Mizzou he didn’t have someone at least 6-foot-10 in the starting lineup — 7-3 sophomore Jordan Wilmore started last week’s opener but came off the bench Monday — but no matter the rotation, the Tigers struggled to find any cohesion on the offensive end.
Brown, MU’s top returning scorer from last year, lasted just six minutes before Martin let him watch the rest of the half from the bench. With Brown off the floor, Mizzou struggled to keep the smaller Roos off the offensive glass. The Tigers missed seven of nine shots during one dismal stretch as the Roos surged to a 10-point lead with timely shooting off Mizzou’s mess of a halfcourt offense. After a Martin timeout, Gordon got Mizzou back within single digits with his first 3-pointer of the season, but over the half’s final seven minutes, all the Tigers managed were three Coleman baskets in the paint.
The Tigers connected on just 1 of 6 3-pointers in the half, mixed in eight turnovers and lost the rebounding battle 20-18. Kansas City outscored MU 7-0 in second-chance points. Mizzou didn’t get a point from its bench.
The second half didn’t begin any better for the home team. Gilyard splashed two 3-pointers before the first media timeout as the Roos took command with an 18-5 run.
The Tigers had no answer for Gilyard or Marin Nesbitt Jr., who kept momentum on the Roos’ side with a steal and dunk to push the lead to 15. Kansas City pulled away making 12 of 14 shots through an early second-half surge.
Mizzou kept some hope alive with an 8-0 run midway through the half with Brown carrying the Tigers on his back with a few baskets in traffic. But even then, MU only got within 14 points, and after a Roos’ timeout, Gilyard officially shut down the comeback with another 3-pointer from the wing. Mizzou never got closer than 12 the rest of the night.