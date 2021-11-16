Missouri stunned at home by Kansas City

This was supposed to be the easy part of a nonconference schedule that gets more grueling in the coming weeks with games against Wichita State, Liberty, Kansas, Illinois, Utah and possibly Florida State next week in the Jacksonville Classic. Instead, the Tigers have to recover from an unexpected setback with another mid-major conference team coming Thursday, a visit from Northern Illinois.

These kinds of losses became common during the Anderson years, but it was just Martin’s third loss to a team outside of the six major conferences, following a 2019 defeat to Charleston Southern and a 2018 loss to Temple. This one, though, should sting. The Roos, picked sixth in the Summit League preseason coaches’ poll, opened the season with losses to Minnesota and Iowa by a combined 47 points.

The Tigers got off to a brutal start. In a new small-ball starting lineup, Brown opened the game at the five position but for the second straight game, headed to the bench with two early fouls. It marked the first time in Martin’s five seasons at Mizzou he didn’t have someone at least 6-foot-10 in the starting lineup — 7-3 sophomore Jordan Wilmore started last week’s opener but came off the bench Monday — but no matter the rotation, the Tigers struggled to find any cohesion on the offensive end.