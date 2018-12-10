After watching a 17-point lead evaporate at Chaifetz Arena, Mizzou coach Robin Pingeton had to admit that her team’s last visit was creating some bad memories.
That’s when SLU rallied from an 18-point deficit to beat the Tigers in 2016.
This time all the Billikens could do was tie the game Sunday before No. 23 Mizzou pulled away for a 74-62 win.
“I felt good where we were at,” Pingeton said. “We missed a couple of shots and had several empty possessions. I think we’re a good offensive team, not great yet. But I felt we were in a good place. We just needed to get a couple of baskets under our belt again.”
Cunningham scored six consecutive points early in the fourth quarter to push a five-point lead to 11.
The loss ended a week in which SLU first played No. 1 Connecticut. The Billikens were led by freshman Ciaja Harbison with 18 points.
“I don’t think we ran out of momentum, but we didn’t score on four possessions and that takes a big punch,” SLU coach Lisa Stone said. “We went to the fourth quarter still in pretty good shape but couldn’t get stops or knock down shots. I give our kids a lot of credit for gutting it out the whole time.”
Mizzou (8-2) led 29-12 early in the second quarter before SLU cut the margin to 12 at halftime. The Billikens (4-6) started the second half with a 16-4 run to catch the Tigers but never were able to take the lead.
“It was two years ago we were up 18 and they came back and gave us one heck of a gut-wrenching loss,” Pingeton said. “That was in the back of our minds.”
Amber Smith added 15 points and 13 rebounds for Mizzou.
Myia Clark had 11 points for SLU.
