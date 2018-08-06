COLUMBIA, Mo. — The pads came on for Missouri’s third preseason practice on Sunday. First up, a few injury updates:
Defensive end Akiel Byers is still nursing a hamstring and sat out most drills.
Defensive tackle Rashad Brandon sat out with sprained left ankle and wore a protective boot. He’ll be eased back the next couple days, Barry Odom said.
Wideout Steven Spadarotto is out of with a leg injury.
Wideout Khmari Thompson missed time Sunday after suffering a hip pointer Saturday when he fell on his side during a 1-on-1 drill. He’s expected back quickly.
• Here’s a good problem to have: One of the most exciting young players on Missouri’s defense is destined to come off the bench this season. And everyone’s OK with that. Anybody who watched the Black and Gold spring game noticed Aubrey Miller zipping from one sideline to the other, but he’ll have to wait his turn behind senior Terez Hall at the weakside (Will) position. His time will come.
“I’m not tripping about starting,” the sophomore from Memphis said after Sunday’s practice, “because I’ve got a great linebacker in front of me. I know we’re going to be rotating in and out. We’ve got a great first string, second string.”
Miller first made headlines last fall when teammates revealed that he was the most outspoken voice during a players only meeting after Mizzou’s 35-3 loss to Purdue. Why was a freshman special teams player the one lighting a fire under his teammates after a dismal performance? Miller didn’t apologize for being the one who spoke up over a room full of veteran players.
“I don’t look at college as being different from high school,” he said. “Everything is football. It’s just what I’m used to, man. You’ve got to turn things around. It’s not about talking about things. It’s about having energy. You’ve got to be motivated. You’ve got to be a leader. I just tried to be a leader.”
Miller didn’t get to back up his talk for nearly a month. A couple days after his speech he suffered a crack left fibula, an injury the team’s medical expected to sideline him for four to six weeks.
Instead, he missed three games — against Auburn, Kentucky and Georgia — and surprised everyone in the Memorial Stadium press box when he appeared on the kickoff team in the homecoming game against Idaho, a month and a day after breaking his leg.
“You’ve got to be tough,” he said. “I still played my role. I think everything happened for a reason. … I was injured still but I was able to perform.”
• Don’t overlook the name Noah Robinson. The walk-on middle linebacker transferred to Mizzou from Memphis, where he played a season for Odom before he left to become MU’s defensive coordinator. Robinson, a Canadian born in Barrie, Ontario then raised in Worcester, Mass., made 50 tackles his first two years at Memphis in 25 games then battled injuries his junior year in 2016 playing for new Memphis coach Mike Norvell. Shortly before the 2017 season, with his undergraduate degree in hand, Robinson reconnected with Odom and made arrangements to transfer to Mizzou. He appeared in 10 of 11 games on special teams last season.
“I’m going to do my part, whatever position they put me in,” he said after Sunday’s practice. “Whether that’s special teams or at linebacker, I’ll do my part to help the team win. That’s the only goal.”
Robinson is running with the No. 2 defense behind returning starter Cale Garrett and ahead of sophomore Jamal Brooks, who wasn’t fully cleared from knee surgery until June 1. Rangy at 6-4, Robinson also plays on every special teams unit.
Can he help the Tigers this season?
“He’s got to,” Odom said. “He’s played in some games over the years and has some experience. We need a little more out of him, too. You always have to look at your depth. Whoever your quote-un-quote starter is, if he goes out with an ankle, how much does that affect you?”
At some point in the coming weeks, Robinson could be in position for a scholarship.
“It would mean a lot to me, but it doesn’t matter,” he said. “I’m going to do my part no matter what.”
• Missouri’s tight ends were obviously involved in the passing game under former coordinator Josh Heupel but weren’t always featured prominently outside of the red zone. Of the 40 receptions by Albert Okwuegbunam, Kendall Blanton and Jason Reese last year, 11 came inside the 20-yard line. The team’s biggest targets are still valuable red-zone weapons — MU will replace the departed Reese with some combination of Logan Christopherson, Brendan Scales or freshman Messiah Swinson — but expect more production in other parts of the field in Derek Dooley’s new offense, where tight ends are running actual passing routes, not just slipping down the seam on play-action passes.
One player who could see his production improve is Blanton. He was almost exclusively a blocker last season — a very good one — but he caught only six balls, down from 16 in 2016. Tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley believes Blanton is not only on pace for a huge senior year but he’ll play on Sundays.
“He’s the total package,” Finley said. “You don’t get a lot of tight ends in the league who like to block and are good at it and can still go run routes and make catches. He can block as good as any tight end I’ve ever seen right now. He’s continuing to build on that and he’s getting more and more confident in the passing game because we’re doing more with him. He’s got all the ability in the world. He just hasn’t done it much. With our offense last year there were a lot of pops with the tight end. Now it’s more true route running. He’s working on it. He knows he’s got one year to get as good as he possibly can in this offense. He’s come a long way since February.”
• There’s understandable concern about Mizzou’s secondary. In the past three years, the Tigers have had just one All-SEC candidate at cornerback or safety, Aarion Penton in 2016. This team doesn’t have any established standouts, but it’s not lacking for options. Asked about his secondary the first name defensive coordinator Ryan Walters mentioned was cornerback Adam Sparks, a sophomore who moved into the starting lineup as a freshman last year and stood out down the stretch. “The jump from your freshman to sophomore year is huge,” Walters said. “His body has changed. He’s not that 168-pound freshman out there playing.” … Junior college transfer Antar Thompson has waited a long time to arrive at Mizzou — he first signed in 2013 — but before he could think about competing for a spot in a crowded rotation he had to lose some weight. Since getting to campus in January, he’s shed 38 pounds, D-line coach Brick Haley said. The 6-5 Thompson, now wearing Shane Ray’s old No. 56, is listed at 310 pounds. “The weight problem he’s got that down,” Haley said. “Now we can turn all our attention to the football part.” … Oregon graduate transfer safety Khalil Oliver is working with the third-team defense and learning both safety positions, free and strong. Which does he prefer? “Whichever one gets me on the field.” … As a third-down specialist last season, defensive end Tre Williams rarely had to worry about defending the run. That’s no longer the case. While Haley has talked about sometimes playing tackles on the edge on first and second down, Williams is a first-team end, meaning he’ll have to defend running plays this season. “I got to come in (last year) when the O-linemen are tired and just beat them,” Williams said. “It felt good. Now it’s like I have to make them tired, then beat them. It’s a different aspect I have to add to my game. This camp, I’m working on run plays. I was a third-down specialist, so it was all pass. Now it’s the run.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.