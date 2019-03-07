Missouri stampeded into the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference women’s basketball tournament with Thursday’s 87-56 win over Florida in Greenville, S.C. The Tigers broke open a tie game midway through the second quarter with a 12-2 run to close out the half then outscored the Gators 22-14 in the third quarter then scored the first 16 points of the fourth quarter.
Mizzou (22-9), seeded No. 5 in the bracket, advances to play No. 4 seed Kentucky (24-6) in Friday’s quarterfinal, set for 1 p.m. on SEC Network. The Wildcats won the regular-season meeting 52-41 on Jan. 24 in Lexington, Ky.
Thursday’s win was just MU’s second in seven appearances in the SEC tournament. Last year the Tigers opened with a nine-point win over Ole Miss then lost to Georgia in the quarterfinals. Mizzou last beat UK on Jan. 30, 2017.
Amber Smith led four Tigers in double-digit scoring with 18 points, while Hannah Schuchts gave MU 16 points off the bench, including four of the team’s 13 3-pointers. With 13 points, Sophie Cunningham edged closer to the program’s career scoring record and now needs 32 points to break Joni Davis’ mark of 2,126, a record that’s stood since 1985. Haley Troup added 10 points and six assists off the bench. MU’s reserves outscored Florida’s backups 40-15. The win avenged Florida’s stunning two-point comeback victory over Mizzou back on Jan. 13. The Gators finished their season 8-23.
“We’re just trying to put our best foot forward,” Cunningham said on SEC Network after the game. “Our team is honestly in the best spot it’s been in all year long, jus mentally and physically. It took everyone and everyone got an opportunity to play. That’s big. That’s big for our legs considering what we have in front of us.”
“I’ve got so much respect for Matthew Mitchell and what he’s done at Kentucky,” Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said of the SEC co-coach of the year. “They’ve got some tremendous players obviously. We know it’s going to be a battle. I’m anxious to get back to the hotel and break down film. … We’re a different team from a month ago. They’re a different team. But I like where our team’s at and look forward to the opportunity to play them.”
Also in Greenville on Thursday, No. 8 seed Tennessee beat No. 9 LSU 69-66 and will face No. 1 Mississippi State on Friday at 11 a.m. Georgia, the No. 7 seed, faced No. 10 Arkansas later Thursday, while No. 6 Auburn played No. 11 Alabama.
