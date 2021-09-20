Mizzou defense improves, but it was against FCS foe

COLUMBIA, Mo. - For the two quarters that Missouri’s defensive starters played against Southeast Missouri, they controlled the line of scrimmage and did what was expected. But after subpar defensive showings in the team’s first two games, it’s fair to wonder how much weight Saturday’s performance against an FCS opponent holds.
On the Redhawks' first rush of the game, defensive end Isaiah McGuire snuffed it out and stopped Geno Hess for a 3-yard loss. That set the tone for the rest of the half, in which Missouri allowed just three first downs and outgained SEMO 458-69.
“The defense really did a nice job in the first half controlling the game,” Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “. . . I thought we were much better at destroying blocks. I thought we were much better at tackling.”
Although Drinkwitz noted that the defense had a couple containment issues on quarterback runs, SEMO didn’t cross midfield until the second half when it was primarily Missouri’s backups playing. Throughout the week, McGuire said that everyone on the defensive unit held each other accountable in practice for the first two games and it was important for them to make a statement early on.
“For the first half, we knew we had to stop the run,” McGuire said. “That was the most important thing in the game. That was our most important key thing as a unit, and we did that in the first half.”
Hours after Missouri trounced SEMO, Louisiana State held Missouri’s Week 1 opponent, Central Michigan, to 56 rushing yards. The Chippewas ran for 174 yards against Missouri. After allowing more than 330 rushing yards to Kentucky last week, the Wildcats were held to 102 yards on the ground by Chattanooga.
Missouri defensive coordinator Steve Wilks coached in the Memorial Stadium press box Saturday for the first time after spending two games on the sideline. After a miscommunication from the booth created personnel confusion on the second play from scrimmage against Kentucky, he took full responsibility for the team’s performance and made the switch.
“We were in and out of calls, making good adjustments, talking through things,” Drinkwitz said. “He was able to see things and make little tips. So yeah, that was good.”
The Tigers built a 38-0 halftime lead Saturday, paving the way for the backups to have extended playing time. Thirty-five defensive players saw action in front of an announced crowd of 46,598, and seven made their Missouri debut.
It wasn’t the prettiest second-half performance by the Tigers as they allowed 304 of SEMO’s 373 yards over the final two quarters. But Drinkwitz wasn’t concerned. He said the Tigers trotted out true freshmen who only had been a part of the scout team in practice.
“I think you take off the shock factor of playing in a college football game,” Drinkwitz said. “A lot of these guys, this is the first time they’ve ever done that and experienced it, the nerves that they’re going to have.”
“They got their feet wet and they’ll be better when the next opportunity comes,” McGuire said of his young teammates.
Drinkwitz said that the players making their first appearance were hit with a “reality check” about the speed of the college game. SEMO scored touchdowns on four of its five drives in the second half.
“There’s an ‘Oh OK, so, I got to improve. I got to do this. Maybe there is a huge difference between what I think I am and what I got to be in order to play,’” the head coach said. “I think that’s going to show up . . . when they watch tape.”
The biggest cause for concern was an injury to defensive lineman Darius Robinson in the second quarter and Drinkwitz did not provide an update. Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. missed Saturday’s game, but Drinkwitz said he probably could’ve played if the team wanted to push it.
Saturday's matchup at Boston College may be more of an indicator of the defense’s improvements. But the first half against SEMO didn’t leave much to be desired.