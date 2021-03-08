Mizzou faces Georgia in SEC tourney

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The top two seeds at this week’s Southeastern Conference men’s basketball tournament are the league’s two biggest overachievers, at least when compared to the coaches’ preseason poll.
Alabama, the SEC regular-season champion, locked down the No. 1 seed with its 16-2 record, while Arkansas secured the No. 2 seed with a 13-4 league record. The Razorbacks cruise into Nashville on an 11-game winning streak in conference play and are just one of two SEC teams to beat the Crimson Tide this year.
Alabama was picked to finish fifth in the preseason poll, one spot ahead of Arkansas. Both teams will have a double bye in the bracket at Bridgestone Arena, along with No. 3 seed Louisiana State (11-6) and No. 4 seed Tennessee (10-7). The Volunteers, the preseason choice to win the league, clinched the fourth seed with Sunday’s win over Florida (9-7), the No. 5 seed in the bracket.
With a handful of games canceled because of the league’s COVID-19 protocols, tournament seedings were determined by winning percentage in conference play. Also, the field was reduced to 13 teams this year after Auburn self-imposed a postseason ban for NCAA violations.
The tournament begins with Wednesday’s first-round game between No. 12 Vanderbilt (3-13) and No. 13 Texas A&M (2-8).
Thursday’s four second-round games begin with No. 8 Kentucky (8-9) vs. No. 9 Mississippi State (8-10) at 11 a.m., followed by No. 5 Florida vs. the Texas A&M/Vanderbilt winner. The evening session begins with No. 7 Missouri (8-8) against No. 10 Georgia (7-11) at 6 p.m., followed by No. 6 Mississippi (10-8) against No. 11 South Carolina (4-12).
Mizzou could have clinched the No. 5 seed with a win Saturday against LSU but fell to No. 7 on the opposite end of the bracket after losing 86-80 in the regular-season finale. Still, like Georgia, Ole Miss and Mississippi State, the Tigers finished three spots ahead of where they were picked in the coaches’ preseason poll.
Georgia beat Mizzou 80-70 in their only meeting this season, but that came during MU center Jeremiah Tilmon’s two-game leave of absence. The Tigers should be at full strength Thursday with a chance to improve their NCAA Tournament seeding. As of Sunday, Mizzou’s seven Quad 1 victories trailed only Oklahoma State and Illinois among all Division I teams.
“We would have loved to win this game on senior day, but we have to forget about it,” Mizzou senior guard Dru Smith said Saturday. “We have a whole new season coming up. We’ve got to lock in and understand when we come to practice Monday we’re working toward something again.”