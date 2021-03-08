Mizzou faces Georgia in SEC tourney

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The top two seeds at this week’s Southeastern Conference men’s basketball tournament are the league’s two biggest overachievers, at least when compared to the coaches’ preseason poll.

Alabama, the SEC regular-season champion, locked down the No. 1 seed with its 16-2 record, while Arkansas secured the No. 2 seed with a 13-4 league record. The Razorbacks cruise into Nashville on an 11-game winning streak in conference play and are just one of two SEC teams to beat the Crimson Tide this year.

Alabama was picked to finish fifth in the preseason poll, one spot ahead of Arkansas. Both teams will have a double bye in the bracket at Bridgestone Arena, along with No. 3 seed Louisiana State (11-6) and No. 4 seed Tennessee (10-7). The Volunteers, the preseason choice to win the league, clinched the fourth seed with Sunday’s win over Florida (9-7), the No. 5 seed in the bracket.

With a handful of games canceled because of the league’s COVID-19 protocols, tournament seedings were determined by winning percentage in conference play. Also, the field was reduced to 13 teams this year after Auburn self-imposed a postseason ban for NCAA violations.

The tournament begins with Wednesday’s first-round game between No. 12 Vanderbilt (3-13) and No. 13 Texas A&M (2-8).