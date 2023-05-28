Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Mizzou officially is in the market for a new head baseball coach. The school fired Steve Bieser on Sunday, ending his seven-year run in charge of a baseball program that last played in the NCAA postseason in 2012. Bieser had one year remaining on his contract.

The Tigers finished this season 30-24 and 10-20 in the Southeastern Conference in a year that saw the team lose five key pitchers to season-ending injuries. They were eliminated from the SEC tournament with a first-round loss to Auburn. It was Mizzou’s first appearance in the SEC tourney since 2019. Bieser, hired from Southeast Missouri State in the summer of 2016, finished his time at Mizzou at 188-155-1 overall and 67-112-1 in the SEC.

“Coach Bieser represented the University with a high level of character and integrity,” Missouri athletics director Desiree Reed-Francois said. “We are grateful for his contributions to our program, on and off the field, and we wish him, Diahann, and their family the very best in the future.”

“Baseball is important to our University, our conference, and our state,” Reed-Francois added. “We understand the vital role baseball plays, and we are committed to further increasing our investment in the program and look forward to future successes. We will work quickly and expeditiously to find the candidate who is the best fit to return Mizzou Baseball to the national stage.”

“I would like to thank the University of Missouri for entrusting me to lead this program for the past seven years,” Bieser said. “We have faced many challenges along the way, but the bottom line is we just didn’t win enough games in this tough and rugged conference. I want to thank all of the players that I have had a great opportunity to coach. You’ve always represented this program in a first-class manner, and I’m proud of you. I wish our current players great success, and I will be pulling for you. God has a different plan for me. Keep representing the C2E way.”

In a lengthy interview with the Post-Dispatch earlier this month, Bieser was bullish on the program’s future and was hopeful the administration would support plans for a new stadium.

“The thing for me is I am a Missouri guy,” he said. “I bleed black and gold. I do understand the pecking order. I do understand that our football (team) has to be very successful and basketball has to be successful. But to some degree, maybe earlier I wish maybe we would have just asked for more. Because we do need the help. Now, I see progress — and I want to be part of this progress. I want to be here when we build a new stadium. Because I do believe that we’re going to build a new stadium.”

Coincidentally, on Friday Mizzou announced that former baseball coach Tim Jamieson, whom the school fired seven years ago, will be inducted into the Mizzou Athletics Hall of Fame this fall.

Historically, Mizzou has not funded its baseball program anywhere close to the same level as its peers in the SEC. MU set a home attendance record this season at Taylor Stadium but still lags behind other SEC programs in facilities, spending and revenue. According to data collected by the Equity in Athletics Data Analysis, during the 2022 fiscal year, Mizzou spent $700,600 on baseball game operating expenses, which includes travel costs for lodging, meals and transportation plus equipment and uniform costs. That’s just 46% of the average SEC baseball budget of $1,526,465.

This is the fourth head coach Reed-Francois has fired at Mizzou since taking over as AD in the summer of 2021, following men’s basketball’s Cuonzo Martin, women’s tennis’ Chris Wootton, and women’s volleyball’s Joshua Taylor. Also, Reed-Francois moved women’s golf coach Stephanie Priesmeyer into a fundraising role.