With a handful of starters back from an eight-win team, Missouri has the credentials for a top 25 team. But the Tigers were nowhere to be seen in the Amway preseason coaches' poll when it was released Thursday.
And there's a good reason: Missouri is not eligible for this year's ballot. Erick Smith, college sports editor at USA Today, which compiles and publishes the weekly poll, confirmed that MU's exclusion is because of the NCAA-imposed postseason ban. It's a long-held policy of the American Football Coaches Association that its members are prohibited from voting in the coaches' poll for teams that are under major sanctions, as in a postseason ban, AFCA spokesman Vince Thompson confirmed. That policy has been in place before USA Today began overseeing the poll in 1991.
In 2010, Southern California was similarly excluded from the coaches' poll ballot, as was Ohio State in 2011, when both schools were under postseason bans.
Also, as part of the AFCA policy, Tigers coach Barry Odom was not allowed to serve as a voter for the coaches' poll this year. He has been a voter the last several years. Under his new contract, Odom has a unique incentive for the Tigers to crack the polls this season. He earns an extra $5,000 for every week MU appears in the top 25 of one of the three major polls: the Associated Press, coaches' poll or College Football Playoff. If the Tigers finish the season in the top 25 in any of the polls, he receives $50,000. That increases to $75,000 if the Tigers finish in the top 10 and $100,000 for a top-five finish.
If Missouri's postseason ban is overturned by the NCAA's Infractions Appeals Committee, Missouri will then be eligible for the coaches' poll ballot and can receive votes, Smith said. Missouri can continue to receive votes if it remains on probation after this season, Smith confirmed. The program was placed on three years probation as part of the NCAA sanctions for academic misconduct.
Missouri will be eligible for the Associated Press poll this year. The preseason poll will be released Aug. 19.
