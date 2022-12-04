Mizzou football team headed to Gasparilla Bowl to face ACC's Wake Forest

COLUMBIA, Mo. — For the first time in nearly a decade, Missouri is headed to Florida for a bowl game.

The Tigers (6-6) will play in the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 23 in Tampa against the ACC's Wake Forest (7-5).

The Gasparilla Bowl, with a 5:30 p.m. CT kickoff on ESPN, is played at Raymond James Stadium, home of the NFL’s Buccaneers.

"Really excited to be headed to Tampa to face Wake Forest in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl," Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz said in a statement released by the school. "We are looking forward to having one more game with our 2022 team. They worked their tails off to get here and deserve the reward of a bowl trip. We were on the practice fields today and I was really impressed by the energy out there. We will keep preparing, finish off recruiting, finals week and then saddle up and get ready to match up with Coach (Dave) Clawson and the Demon Deacons in Tampa."

The Gasparilla Bowl has been around since 2008 and has undergone several name changes, including the themagicJack Bowl, the St. Petersburg Bowl, the Beef O'Brady's Bowl, the Bitcoin St. Petersburg Bowl and the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl. Mizzou becomes the third SEC team to play in the bowl, following Mississippi State in 2016 (beat Miami-Ohio) and Florida in 2021 (lost to UCF). South Carolina was set to play UAB in 2020 but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues.

“Hosting two outstanding teams and the first-ever SEC vs. ACC matchup in our bowl game history is special," Gasparilla Bowl executive director Scott Glaser said. "These teams will undoubtedly create an electric atmosphere for students, alums, and local football fans. We look forward to welcoming each team and showing why Tampa Bay is the best place to enjoy Bowl Season action.”

The Gasparilla Bowl and Birmingham Bowl are the last safe havens for for any SEC teams that aren’t chosen for the SEC Pool of Six: Las Vegas Bowl, Texas Bowl, Liberty Bowl, Gator Bowl, Music City Bowl and Reliaquest Bowl. This marks the second year in a row Mizzou qualified for a bowl but wasn’t part of the SEC Pool of Six.

Mizzou has qualified for a bowl each season Drinkwitz, but has yet to win a postseason game under his watch. The Tigers had to cancel their appearance in the 2020 Music City Bowl against Iowa after a COVID outbreak depleted MU’s roster. Last year, Mizzou lost to Army in the Armed Forces Bowl. The Tigers haven’t won a bowl game since their last bowl in Florida, the Citrus Bowl victory over Minnesota after the 2014 regular season. MU was 0-2 in bowls under former coach Barry Odom, losing to Texas in the 2017 Texas Bowl and Oklahoma State in the 2018 Liberty Bowl.

Under Clawson, Wake Forest started the year 6-1 and reached No. 10 in the AP poll but lost four of its final five games. The Demon Deacons have the ACC’s No 2 passing attack behind quarterback Sam Hartman, who tied for the league lead with 35 touchdown passes. Wake Forest is one of six Power Five teams that Mizzou has never played in football, along with Florida State, North Carolina State, Rutgers, Virginia Tech and Washington.

Where exactly does the Gasparilla Bowl’s name come from? Every year, the Tampa area celebrates the Gasparilla Pirate Festival, inspired by the mythical pirate Jose Gaspar. The annual event includes the Parade of Pirates on Tampa Bay and is put on by a local organization, Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla, that hosts community events around the celebration.

Here are other confirmed or reported matchups involving SEC teams as of Sunday afternoon:

Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff seminal): Georgia vs. Ohio State

Sugar Bowl (CFP New Year’s Six): Alabama vs. Kansas State

Orange Bowl (CFP New Year’s Six): Tennessee vs. Clemson

Citrus Bowl: LSU vs. Purdue

Las Vegas Bowl: Florida vs. Oregon State

Liberty Bowl: Arkansas vs. Kansas

Music City Bowl: Kentucky vs. Iowa

Gator Bowl: South Carolina vs. Notre Dame

Reliaquest Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Illinois

Texas Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Texas Tech