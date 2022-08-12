Mizzou football's remodeled defense leans heavily on veteran safeties

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri players have been careful not to share too many details when it comes to new coordinator Blake Baker’s defensive scheme, but there’s one clear difference that will be impossible for fans to miss this fall. Baker’s 4-2-5 system shares some traits with last year’s defense under former coordinator Steve Wilks, but under Baker, the Tigers’ base package will always have three safeties on the field.

Welcome to modern defensive football.

Wilks preferred three cornerbacks and two safeties in his secondary. Baker flips that philosophy around and likes having a third safety, someone who can defend all areas of the field and play closer to the point of attack at the “star” position. That player is part outside linebacker, part safety, part nickelback.

“For us, it just fits what we do from a multiplicity standpoint,” said Baker, who has previous coordinator experience at Louisiana Tech and Miami. “I think if you have that, that hybrid guy, he’s big enough to play the run but also fast enough to cover the slot. That guy doesn’t grow on trees.”

Mizzou is fortunate to have a couple. Senior Martez Manuel figures to start at the star with redshirt freshman Daylan Carnell his understudy and, perhaps, successor in 2023. Manuel played the most snaps of any Mizzou defender last season, 800 per Pro Football Focus, and ranked second with 77 tackles. He proved to be the secondary’s most versatile player in Wilks’ scheme, splitting his snaps on the line of scrimmage (105), inside the box as a third linebacker (423), deep safety (95), covering the slot (169) and a few cameos on an island at cornerback (eight). Baker could deploy him all over the field in a similar role this fall.

That leaves returning starter J.C. Carlies and experienced newcomer Joseph Charleston to man the two deep safety positions. Carlies, a high school receiver who played cornerback as a freshman in 2020, moved to safety last season, totaled 68 tackles and led the Tigers with four interceptions, one off the Southeastern Conference lead. Charleston arrived from Clemson where he played a prominent role for the ACC powerhouse in 2020.

Charleston, a junior with two years of eligibility, played the third-most snaps on Clemson’s defense two years ago but lost playing time last season while dealing with a hamstring injury. Here’s where Charleston could help the Tigers most: In 506 snaps two years ago, he was credited with only two missed tackles.

As a young coordinator at Louisiana Tech, Baker used a three-safety scheme, then joined a Miami staff that ran a similar system under head coach Manny Diaz. The Hurricanes were blessed with more safeties than could see the field, so the staff created a new hybrid position, striker, that combined duties of other positions.

“There’s 1,000 ways to skin a cat, and I’ve been around a lot of great defensive coaches that believe in something different,” Baker said. “It’s all about, in my opinion as defensive coordinator, fitting your scheme to your personnel and playing to their strengths. We’re looking to try to get the best matchups we can on the field.”

Manuel could prove to be the most valuable chess piece on Baker’s board. As he absorbs his third defense in three years and works with a third safeties coach, he’ll be tasked with defending the run, rushing the quarterback and covering tight ends and slot receivers in space.

“I feel like there’s just a lot that I can learn still, and there’s a lot of young guys who look up to me to be able to give them answers and show them stuff,” Manuel said. “Just me being experienced like I am, I just want to be the one that can teach guys certain tricks and things that can slow down the game for them or help them improve on certain techniques, stuff like that, while still being humble enough to take criticism from my coaches and learn to be able to keep improving, because I know I’m not a finished product.”

As Baker’s defense comes together through two weeks of preseason camp, there’s guarded optimism heading into the Sept. 1 opener against Louisiana Tech. There’s more depth along the defensive line, impact newcomers at critical positions of need and a veteran three-man safety crew. Then again, Manuel sensed similar optimism this time last year. By midseason, Mizzou’s defense was among the nation’s worst.

What’s different this year?

“It’s a lot of potential, man,” Manuel said. “But I’ve also been on defenses like last year where we had a lot of potential. I feel like it’s just my job this year to teach guys to just think about the now. ... The more adversity that we’re going to be thrown, because we will have adversity thrown at us through camp, is what’s going to make us better (during the season) when I can step up and say, ‘We’ve got this. Just breathe.’ It’ll help us in the fall when we’re down and we need a big play.”