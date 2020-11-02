Mizzou has three suspended for fight at Florida

The Southeastern Conference handed down half-game suspensions to three Missouri players for their role in Saturday's halftime fight with Florida players and fined Gators coach Dan Mullen $25,000 for his part in the melee.
Mizzou (2-3) will be without nose tackle Markell Utsey, offensive guard Dylan Spencer and reserve linebacker Chad Bailey for the first half of the Georgia game on Nov. 14. The Tigers have a bye this week.
Mullen was given a reprimand by SEC commissioner Greg Sankey for "violating SEC Bylaws governing sportsmanship."
"There is no place in college football for the kind of incident that took place at halftime of the Missouri at Florida game Saturday night," Sankey said. "Everyone involved is responsible for meeting sportsmanship standards throughout each game. Running on the field to confront a game official, the gathering of teams in an on-field confrontation and student-athletes throwing punches are all disappointing at any time, but even more so as we work to support healthy competition during a pandemic."
After the fight Saturday, the officials ejected Florida defensive lineman Zach Carter and linebacker Antwuan Powell for fighting and Missouri outside linebacker Tre Williams for a flagrant unsportsmanlike conduct foul. Carter and Powell will also be suspended for Florida's game Saturday against Georgia.
In the NCAA rulebook, Rule 9, Section 5, Article 1(b) says that any team members or coaches who take part in a fight during the halftime intermission will be disqualified for the remainder of the game and the first half of the next game.
Utsey has been Mizzou’s starting nose tackle each of the last three games while Kobie Whiteside has recovered from a knee injury. Whiteside was expected to be re-evaluated during the team’s bye week. Spencer, a freshman, made his first career start at Florida and played every snap at left guard while replacing injured starter Xavier Delgado. Bailey is MU’s third inside linebacker and plays limited snaps on defense.
On Sunday, the two teams released a joint statement about the situation: “The actions at the end of the first half of last night’s game do not reflect the values of our football program or University. We are committed to healthy competition and good sportsmanship. The clean play without incident in the second half is how we expect to represent both institutions and the SEC. We believe both programs will use this moment to learn from so that future incidents like this do not happen.”
Saturday’s fight erupted after Mullen and Florida players took exception to a late hit by MU’s Trajan Jeffcoat on Gators quarterback Kyle Trask on the final play of the second quarter. Players from both teams clashed at midfield instead of going to their respective locker rooms as pushing and shoving turned into a brawl with several players throwing punches in the middle of the scrum. As the melee erupted, Mullen was spotted yelling at everyone from the officials to his players to Mizzou players and then got into a shouting match with Tigers defensive coordinator Ryan Walters.
After the Tigers’ 41-17 loss, Missouri coach Drinkwitz was still unsure what started the fight.
“I was sort of running in and saw one of their coaches on our hash yelling at our guys," Drinkwitz said. "Then I saw more of their players join in. And our players joined in. We've got to keep our guys from joining. We've got to keep our guys on the sideline. It's an ugly scene. It’s an ugly scene for football. It’s an ugly scene for college football. And I'm not proud of it. I don't know who started it but … I mean we’ve to got to figure it out. We’ve got to get it fixed.”
Drinkwitz said his halftime conversation with Mullen "wasn't exactly pleasant."
"We went out there trying to get our guys off the field because it was getting testy," Mullen said. "We have a big game next week (against Georgia). It kept growing and growing. We're trying to push guys back and unfortunately you’re trying to get in the middle, get the officials in the middle trying to get them to get in the middle, get us in the middle, get their people off, our team off. But everyone's running to the locker and it kind of keep spilling down that way.
“It's an really unfortunate situation. It's not something we condone obviously. It's not something that you really want to see in the game at all.”
Mullen, diagnosed with COVID-19 several weeks ago, had his face covering pulled down as staffers restrained him on the field. After the game, as Mullen was dressed as Star Wars villain Darth Vader in his postgame news conference, a reporter asked Mullen if he thought he instigated the fight by charging onto the field. Mullen insisted he was only trying to get his players off the field, though photos from the scene showed otherwise. Once coaches and the officials defused the situation, Mullen continued a heated exchange with Drinkwitz and at one point had to be held back by several of his own staff members.
After he and Drinkwitz parted ways, Mullen left for the locker room then ran back to the field and waved his arms to pump up the crowd.
“I'm trying to get our players off the field to make sure … we didn't have issues and have a whole bunch of guys suspended," Mullen said. "We're already paper thin out there right now."
Mullen's fine accounts for approximately 0.4 percent of his salary of $6.07 million, which ranks 10th among FBS head coaches, according to USA Today's most recent account of all coaching salaries.
The SEC’s constitution and bylaws include a section on sportsmanship that says the behavior of players and staff members “shall at all times reflect the high standards of honor and dignity that characterize participation in the collegiate setting.” The bylaws also say, “Coaches and support personnel shall provide favorable examples in appearance, conduct, language and sportsmanship and shall refrain from personal conduct that may incite spectators.”
SEC fines levied against schools and individuals are directed into a fund supporting the conference's post-graduate scholarship program.
