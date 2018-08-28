COLUMBIA, Mo. — If there’s one Missouri coach who doesn’t have to warn his players about overlooking an FCS opponent, it’s defensive coordinator Ryan Walters.
Missouri State’s offense made last year’s opener on Faurot Field far more competitive than most expected, torching the Tigers for 492 yards in a 72-43 shootout. Yes, the Tigers won by four touchdowns, but Mizzou’s missed tackles and blown coverages helped even the playing field against the overmatched Bears from the Missouri Valley Conference.
Every team in the Southeastern Conference schedules one opponent from the Football Championship Subdivision level, formerly Division I-AA, and for Tennessee-Martin’s appearance Saturday, Mizzou is paying the school $475,000. It’s almost always a guaranteed victory, billed as charity for lower-division schools that operate on far smaller budgets. But last year Missouri’s defense barely held up its end of the bargain.
Missouri State’s 43 points were the most for an FCS team against an SEC opponent since Jacksonville State upset Ole Miss 49-48 in 2010. It was the second-most an FCS team scored against a Power 5 opponent last season. Liberty won at Baylor 48-45.
Walters was Mizzou’s secondary coach during last year’s disastrous debut, prompting the most dire of comments one week into the season.
“We understand if we play like we did Saturday,” he said three days later, “we won’t win another game this year.”
A year later, Walters has since been promoted to coordinator — DeMontie Cross was fired two games into the 2017 season. The Tigers are one of six SEC teams to host an FCS opponent this week to kick off their season. UT-Martin, 1-24 all-time against Football Bowl Subdivision teams and 0-8 against the SEC under coach Jason Simpson, visits Memorial Stadium for Saturday’s 3 p.m. kickoff.
Walters said he doesn’t have to remind his defense about last year’s disastrous debut.
“We’ve got so many guys coming back from last year and we watched tape on UT-Martin,” he said. “They do some things that put you in difficult situations. I’ve been really impressed with what they do schematically. … If anybody can remember that from last year it’s definitely my room in terms of not being disciplined and taking for granted that you’re at an SEC school and all that stuff.”
“That’s why I love ball,” he added. “You step between the white lines and all the rest is fair game. I think our guys understand that now. The energy level in practice and attention to detail is ahead of where we were last year, but we still have a ways to go.”
Before last year, Missouri rarely had trouble dominating an FCS opponent. Under former coach Gary Pinkel from 2001 to 2015, the most points the Tigers allowed in an FCS matchup came in a 38-18 win over South Dakota State in the 2014 opener. That might have raised concerns early, but the Tigers finished the regular season as SEC East champion. On the other extreme, some Mizzou teams that struggled the rest of the season have rolled over FCS visitors, none more recently than 2016, when Barry Odom’s first team waxed Delaware State 79-0 — and won just three games otherwise.
Last year’s meltdown against Missouri State didn’t exactly come against an offensive juggernaut. The Bears finished the season 3-8, eclipsed those 43 points just once all year and finished ninth in the 10-team Missouri Valley Conference in scoring offense.
UT-Martin is a more accomplished FCS program, but anything other than a lopsided victory would raise red flags, like last year. UT-Martin held a second-quarter lead at Ole Miss last year before falling 45-23 — a far more competitive game than the Skyhawks’ 76-3 loss to the Rebels in 2015.
“Obviously (Missouri has) larger people than the people we play against in our conference,” Simpson told reporters this week. “Our kids know that, just like Ole Miss last year. You can’t control that. You don’t even talk about that. You do what you do on offense and defense to give your kids the chance to play fast, fly around, have fun and compete.”
Missouri will release its first in-season depth chart Tuesday, and as of last week several starting spots on Walters’ defense were up for grabs. At defensive end, Chris Turner, Tre Williams and Nate Anderson are expected to see the most snaps, but in the final days of preseason camp the starters were still uncertain. The same is true at safety, where Oregon transfer Khalil Oliver and Cam Hilton were holding off several underclassmen for the top jobs.
“Everybody across the country says they have competition, and we really do here,” Walters said. “It really will be going up to game week at a couple spots. That’s a good problem to have. It’s not because we’re searching for guys. It’s because we’ve got guys who are capable and competing for a starting job. We’ve got a bunch of guys who want to be in that role.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.