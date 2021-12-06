Mizzou headed to Texas to play Army in Armed Forces Bowl

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The last time Missouri played in a Texas bowl game against a service academy things did not go well. That’s putting it kindly.

Some Mizzou fans still grumble over the dreadful 35-13 loss to Navy in the 2009 Texas Bowl.

A dozen years later Mizzou gets another shot.

Left out of the Southeastern Conference’s deep collection of bowls, Eli Drinkwitz’s Tigers (6-6) will play Army (8-3) in the Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 22 in Fort Worth, Texas, as announced Sunday. Kickoff is 7 p.m. on ESPN at Amon G. Carter Stadium, the home field for Texas Christian University.

Army, the nation’s No. 2 rushing offense behind its patented triple-option attack, plays Navy in its rivalry game Saturday.

Speaking of rivalry games, here’s the downside for this matchup, one Mizzou hoped to avoid: The bowl game will overlap with Mizzou basketball’s Braggin’ Rights Game against Illinois, which tips off at 8 p.m. the same night in St. Louis.

That’s one reason Mizzou’s preference was the Liberty Bowl, set for Dec. 28 in Memphis. But with a conference-record 13 eligible SEC teams, Mizzou became the one SEC member that won’t play in an SEC-affiliated bowl. The football staff and athletics department officials had spent the week analyzing possibilities, but the final decision came from the SEC office, athletics director Desiree Reed-Francois said.

“We certainly shared it with the conference that the Braggin’ Rights game was within a one-hour differential,” Reed-Francois said. “But we’re going to make the absolute best of this. … We have a large fan base in Dallas. We’re excited to be able to go to the bowl game, regardless of the date and the time.”

Mizzou was one of five 6-6 teams in the SEC, but the other four were all assigned to SEC bowls: South Carolina will play North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl; Auburn plays Houston in the Birmingham Bowl; Florida plays Central Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl; and LSU plays Kansas State in the Texas Bowl.

Alabama and Georgia were both chosen for the College Football Playoff, with Alabama earning the No. 1 seed and facing No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl, while No. 3 seed Georgia plays No. 2 seed Michigan in the Orange Bowl.

Also from the SEC, Ole Miss plays Baylor in the Sugar Bowl; Kentucky plays Iowa in the Citrus Bowl; Arkansas plays Penn State in the Outback Bowl; Texas A&M plays Wake Forest in the Gator Bowl; Tennessee plays Purdue in the Music City Bowl; and Mississippi State plays Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl.

The Liberty Bowl, where the Tigers played Oklahoma State in 2018, was Mizzou’s first choice when submitting preferences to the SEC. Reed-Francois said SEC executive associate commissioner Mark Womack had been in contact with Mizzou throughout the process and let MU know “early in the week” that the Armed Forces Bowl was a possibility.

Why exactly?

“The league looks at everything from geography to when was the last time you’ve played in that respective bowl game,” Reed-Francois said. “They look at matchups and TV. There’s a myriad of factors that go into it, but ultimately, the league decides which school goes to which bowl game.”

One factor that probably didn’t work in Mizzou’s favor in a system that values ticket sales: The Tigers had the lowest home attendance figures of the 13 eligible SEC teams, averaging 46,516 fans this season, which ranked No. 41 nationally. That’s a drop-off of nearly 15% from 2019, down from 54,160, which ranked No. 29. (Memorial Stadium was open at a reduced capacity in 2020 during the pandemic.)

The Armed Forces Bowl, launched in 2003, is one of several bowls run by ESPN Events, the Charlotte-based events coordinator that’s owned by ESPN. Mizzou is just the second SEC team to play in the bowl, following Mississippi State’s victory over Tulsa in last year’s game.

Mizzou is 3-1 all-time against Army with the last meeting coming in 1982, a 23-10 Tigers’ victory. The teams are scheduled to play two games in Columbia in 2029 and 2033.

Drinkwitz will take an unblemished bowl record into Fort Worth: He’s 8-0 in bowls as a college coach at Auburn, Arkansas State, Boise State and North Carolina State. The Tigers were scheduled to play Iowa in last year’s Music City Bowl but had to pull out when their COVID cases spiked, forcing the bowl to cancel.

“You’re only as good as your next (bowl), so not worried about what the past is,” Drinkwitz said. “We’re going to work extremely hard. I know tackling, turnovers and penalties are really the three keys that you have to focus on. Sloppy play gets you beat in bowl games, specifically against a very good Army team who capitalizes on time of possession and capitalizes on their possession. So we’re going to have to play a cleaner football game than we’ve been playing.”

The Tigers practiced Saturday and Sunday not knowing who’d they play in their bowl. For now, Drinkwitz has opened the competition to all three scholarship quarterbacks: Connor Bazelak, Brady Cook and Tyler Macon. Also, star running back Tyler Badie, a Doak Walker Award finalist, took part in practice and plans to play in the bowl, Drinkwitz said.

Now, the Tigers have a where, when and against whom.

“Nobody predicted this,” senior linebacker Blaze Alldredge said. “So clearly, we have no idea what was going on. But everybody, especially us super seniors, we’re just excited for the opportunity to play anywhere against anyone.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0