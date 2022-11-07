Mizzou holds off Southern Indiana in basketball to win Dennis Gates' debut

COLUMBIA, Mo. — It wasn’t always easy, but Dennis Gates walked off Norm Stewart Court with his first official victory in his regular-season debut as Missouri’s basketball coach on Monday as the Tigers held off Southern Indiana 97-91.

The first game of the Gates era got off to a late start thanks to a technical difficulty with the in-house lights at Mizzou Arena. But after a 10-minute delay, the building was fully functional for a winning debut. Of the six Missouri head coaches to succeed all-time great Norm Stewart over the last 23 seasons, Gates became the fourth to win his first game — joining Cuonzo Martin, Frank Haith and Mike Anderson.

Southern Indiana, playing its first season as a Division I program, trailed by as many as 20 points in the second half but pulled within six in the final minute with a blistering 3-point burst.

Kobe Brown once again powered the Tigers, with 20 points, while five other Tigers scored from 10-12 points.

Here are three takeaways from Mizzou’s first win of the season:

No Kobe Brown, no problem?

One unknown for Mizzou heading into the season that Gates wanted to explore was how this group would respond to some adversity, namely when Kobe Brown runs into foul trouble. After posting a first-half double-double, with 10 points and 10 rebounds, Brown headed to the bench with his third foul midway through the second half.

Noah Carter, who nearly ripped the rim off the backboard on a first-half dunk, took over as the Tigers’ big man inside with Brown on the bench. Brown sat for nearly four minutes and Southern Indiana outscored the Tigers 8-7 during that stretch, but Brown ignited another burst when he re-entered, soaring for a dunk in transition, his fourth dunk of the game.

Gates has been concerned about the rest of his team’s rebounding outside of Brown, but the 6-9 senior controlled the boards again Monday with a game-high 14 rebounds. Carter had the next-most with six as the Tigers edged USI on the boards 40-35.

Arc madness for Mizzou

It was easy to diagnose Mizzou’s biggest weakness the last couple of seasons — and they started behind the 3-point arc, where the Tigers shot the ball as poorly as any team in the high-major conferences, just 28.1% last year, which ranked No. 354 out of 358 teams.

Gates has insisted all offseason he believes his remade lineup will be a credible outside shooting team, but the baskets didn’t always fall Monday. The Tigers shot just four of 16 from deep in the first half but pulled away in the second half with some timely 3s.

Just when MU had missed six of seven shots, point guard Sean East II knocked down a corner 3 to stall a mini-run from the Screaming Eagles. Midway through the second half, Nick Honor, Gates’ other primary point guard, sank a 3 from the other corner to help build a cushion. By the game’s end, the Tigers shot seven of 28 from 3 with six different players connecting from deep.

The bigger concern might be Mizzou’s 3-point defense. USI shot just one of 13 from deep in the first half but made 11 of 14 to open the second half, getting within 10 on a 3 from Trevor Lakes with 2:36 left, his sixth of the half. USI finished 15 of 30 from behind the arc.

Mizzou bench comes through

Gates went with the same starting five from last week’s exhibition victory over Washington University, but while the starters supplied a quick scoring surge with a 9-0 lead, it was Gates’ bench that stirred the Tigers out of a first-half lull, scoring 23 points by halftime.

First, the spark came from Isiaih Mosley, who was instant offense when he came into the game at the first media timeout. Why doesn’t the prolific scorer from Missouri State start? Why does it matter? Mosley snatched the ball from a Screaming Eagle along the baseline then raced all the way to the other end of the floor and rolled in his first Mizzou field goal. Two possessions later, he glided inside the arc and sank a mid-range jumper.

Aidan Shaw, the team’s lone scholarship freshman, arrived on campus this summer known for his bounce and ability to play above the rim. But in his first minute of action, the 6-8 rookie showed off another part of his game, draining a 3-pointer from the wing. He finished the half with seven points in just nine minutes.

But when the Tigers absolutely needed a basket during an especially cold spell from the floor, versatile guard Tre Gomillion came through with a floater in the lane, then a 3-pointer from the corner. The Cleveland State transfer and veteran in Gates’ system matched Brown’s 10 points in the first half and finished with 12 points, five rebounds and three assists.