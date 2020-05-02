Mizzou-Kansas announce four-year football series

The college football version of the Missouri-Kansas Border War is back. Finally.

A series months in the making became official Saturday: Missouri and Kansas will play four future football games alternating on their respective campuses over an eight-year period. But not for another five years.

For weeks, MU had been waiting for KU to finalize the paperwork on the series, but it was KU that announced the agreement first on Saturday. Mizzou later put out a similar news release. The Tigers will host the rival Jayhawks in 2025 and 2031 and will play the other two games in Lawrence, Kan., in 2026 and 2032.

Here are the dates: Sept 6, 2025 at Missouri; Sept 12, 2026 at Kansas; Sept 6, 2031 at Missouri; and Sept 11, 2032 at Kansas.

“I’m excited for our fans to have the chance to be part of this historical rivalry again,” first-year Mizzou coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. “I know there has been some time off, but I’m positive the energy and excitement will be there right away for everybody. While I haven’t been part of Mizzou/KU, I have been involved in some pretty intense rivalries and I do believe that is a big part of what makes college football so special to people."