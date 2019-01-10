COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri’s final offensive play of the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 31 told the story of the Tigers’ 2018 season.
Drew Lock and Larry Rountree did spectacular things to guide the Tigers in position to complete an inspiring comeback … and give Barry Odom his first bowl victory … and keep the Tigers safely in the top 25 … and maintain two months of momentum into the offseason.
Instead, the rally came up empty as Lock scrambled and skidded to the sideline short of the first-down marker. Oklahoma State players and fans celebrated nearby with Lock sprawled on the turf, his season and college career over.
During their 8-5 season, the Tigers were equal parts entertaining and confounding. They had the talent and mettle to stomp Florida in The Swamp, outlast plucky Purdue and trade blows with Georgia but suffered too many lapses in critical times to produce the breakthrough season that seemed possible at different stops along the way. The record was better, the games were more competitive, but in some ways the Tigers led their fans on a four-month dance of two steps forward and one step back.
Moments tasted great, others were less filling.
Injuries depleted an offense that improved by most standards under new leadership. The 38-33 bowl defeat didn’t offer much evidence, but the Tigers made measured progress defensively, too. Special teams breakdowns were costly all season.
Minutes after the loss in Memphis halted the Tigers’ four-game winning streak, Odom tried to focus on his soon-to-be departed seniors and what their contributions mean for the future.
“The challenge for us,” Odom said, “is to continue to build what the seniors have laid as a foundation and get back into postseason play, continue to move our program forward.”
That’s surely possible in 2019 with core pieces in place, plus incoming graduate transfer quarterback Kelly Bryant, and a more favorable schedule. The foundation the Tigers established over the last four months might have seemed shaky on that chilly night in Memphis, but a deeper dive into the season reveals distinct progress mixed with problem areas Odom needs to address before the Tigers can gain ground on Georgia in the SEC East Division.
Unlike 2017, when the Tigers finished 7-6 and went winless against teams that reached the postseason, Odom’s 2018 edition beat four bowl teams in Purdue, Memphis, Florida and Vanderbilt. Losses to South Carolina and Kentucky were decided in the final seconds.
Mizzou was far more competitive against the best teams on the schedule. In 2017, in six games against FBS teams with winning records, MU was outscored by an average of 40.5 to 18 and outgained in yardage 463.3 to 372.7. This year, in seven games against FBS teams that had winning records, MU outscored them 32 to 31.7 and outgained them 442.6 to 429.1.
Under first-year coordinator Derek Dooley, the Tigers scored fewer points per game and produced fewer yards than the 2017 offense under Josh Heupel but still ranked in the top 18 for both statistics: No. 18 in points (36.6) and No. 13 in total offense (481.8).
The Tigers became a better rushing team (202.4 yards per game, No. 33) behind a cadre of tailbacks and a reliable offensive line that gave up the eighth-fewest sacks in the country, just 13. Lock’s touchdown passes fell from 44 to 28, but he was more accurate and more effective as a scrambler.
“I think really, offensively, minus one half, we’ve played really good football this year for the most part,” Odom said in Memphis, a nod to Mizzou’s second-half collapse against Kentucky. “Everybody has ownership of wanting to do their job really well. I think that’s when you get a locker room that is as close as this group is.”
In Ryan Walters’ first full season as defensive coordinator, the Tigers gave up fewer points (25.5 per game, No. 50) and fewer yards (388.5, No. 62) than Odom’s two previous seasons as coach. Mizzou found ways to disrupt offenses — occasionally — but not by conventional means along the line of scrimmage.
A year after leading the SEC in tackles for loss with 7.2 per game, the Tigers were down to 5.6 this year, 12th-best in the league. Sacks and interceptions were down, too, though MU had more deflections, hurries and forced fumbles. Walters’ defense was much better on third down, improving from No. 101 in 2017 to No. 25 with a stoppage rate of 34.2 percent. Without an established edge rusher, the Tigers gave up the SEC’s most 30-yard plays (33) and 40-yard plays (21), the majority through the air.
For the season, the Tigers were much better in turnover margin, finishing plus-1, up from minus-8 last year.
Outside of sturdy punter Corey Fatony, MU’s special teams couldn’t get out of their own way. The punt return unit ranked No. 129 out of 130 FBS teams in average return yardage. The Tigers had three field goals blocked, a punt blocked and a PAT blocked. Tucker McCann sent four kickoffs out of bounds and missed three field goals under 35 yards. The punt team was just one of five in the Power 5 to allow multiple touchdown returns, one on a block against Georgia and the other a fatal TD return against Kentucky.
