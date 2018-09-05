UT Martin Missouri Football
Missouri defensive lineman Jordan Elliott, right, celebrates a sack of the Tennessee-Martin quarterback Dresser Winn with teammate Terry Beckner Jr., left, during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Columbia, Mo.

 L.G. Patterson, AP Photo

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Fourteen of Missouri’s 22 scholarship freshmen saw action in Saturday’s win over Tennessee-Martin. That’s more freshmen than Tigers coach Barry Odom can ever recall playing in one game. He has the NCAA’s new redshirt rule to thank.

“We wanted to get to that point last year against Idaho but didn’t get there because of the rule (not in effect),” Odom said Tuesday. “We played about everybody that we could the other day.”

The new NCAA redshirt rule allows players to appear in a maximum of four games without sacrificing a year of eligibility. Players can appear in any four games during the season, but once they play in a fifth, the season counts toward one of their four years of eligibility.

Of the 14 freshmen who played in Saturday’s 51-14 victory, Mizzou appears set on playing at least six the whole season, including Saturday’s 6 p.m. kickoff against Wyoming (1-1): receivers Jalen Knox, Kam Scott and Dominic Gicinto, running back Tyler Badie, linebacker Nick Bolton and cornerback Jarvis Ware. On Tuesday, Odom specifically mentioned Ware as a player the staff wants to use in a bigger role the rest of the season.

“The things I’ve seen him do over the course of the last two weeks, he’ll be in position to keep pressing and we’re not going to worry about the four games,” Odom said. “He’s going to help us in a lot of different roles because of his length and speed and confidence and football IQ and understanding of what we’re asking him to do.”

For all the experience Missouri’s roster features, especially on offense, Odom has the SEC’s second-youngest team when it comes to the roster’s percentage of freshmen and sophomores (63.7). In the SEC, only Georgia has a higher percentage of underclassmen (67.4).

FLOYD ON THE MEND

The Tigers are closer to getting senior receiver and punt returner Richaud Floyd back on the field. Floyd suffered a broken foot during preseason camp, but he’s no longer on crutches and now wearing an air splint. He was initially expected to miss four to six weeks.

“The next step is get him out running straight ahead and doing change of direction stuff,” Odom said. “Hopefully we’ll get him back soon.”

