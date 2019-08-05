COLUMBIA, Mo. — As Missouri’s defense looks to recharge a pass rush that ran on fumes last year, who better to evaluate the team’s defensive ends than the player standing in their way?
Senior left tackle Yasir Durant, one of the Southeastern Conference’s best protectors of the pocket, is more impressed each day he finds himself between an edge rusher and his quarterback.
“They know more about the game. They’re smart. They’re not more experienced, but they know way more,” Durant said after Sunday’s practice, Mizzou’s third of the preseason and first in shoulder pads. “Their physicalness, their mind, their speed. It’s all at a whole different level.”
As good as Durant faces each week in the SEC?
“Yeah, probably even better,” he said.
The Tigers will get 12 chances to live up to that endorsement during the regular season. Through the opening days of camp, Missouri hasn’t hid from the reality that last year’s rush wasn’t up the standard at a program that’s known for developing All-SEC performers, All-Americans and NFL draft picks at the defensive end position.
A year ago, the position group produced just 6½ sacks — fewer than Marcell Frazier’s team-leading total of seven in 2017. Mizzou’s front four deserves credit for powering a rush defense that ranked fourth in the SEC and 22nd nationally. But the Tigers struggled to pressure passers from the edges, putting extra stress on a secondary that defended 34.2 passes per game, second-most in the SEC.
Can the Tigers create more pressure this fall?
“We’ve got to,” MU coach Barry Odom said. “You’re a lot better defense when it’s opportunity time to rush the passer when you’ve got a threat. And if it’s just one (threat) that limits you a little bit, so the development of all those guys are at the top of the priority list.”
That list of candidates starts with junior Chris Turner, a two-year starter, promising sophomores Trajan Jeffcoat and Jatorian Hansford and junior Tre Williams, a former starter who was suspended the entire offseason after an arrest in December for assault. Williams was cleared to rejoin the team last week after pleading guilty to a reduced misdemeanor charge of peace disturbance. Throw in senior Franklin Agbasimere and junior college transfer Sci Martin Jr., and defensive line coach Brick Haley has multiple options to evaluate over the next three weeks.
Jeffcoat, a third-down specialist late last year, surged to the top of the depth chart in the spring but is nursing a sprained elbow. He’s been noticed across the line of scrimmage.
“Jeffcoat has really been that guy that popped out to me since the spring but really since last fall,” Durant said. “It’s just the way he works.”
Hansford, a high school linebacker in Georgia, spent last year getting used to putting his hand on the ground. He didn’t see the field as much last fall but has worked with the first unit in camp.
“I had to figure out the mechanics, just the basics of pass rush,” he said. “It was different at first, but it came quick. I’m a football player at the end of day.”
Martin was a late addition to Louisiana State’s 2016 recruiting class after he piled up up 33½ sacks — not a misprint — his senior year of high school in New Orleans. He played some as a freshman in Baton Rouge, then transferred to East Mississippi Community College to revive his career. The staff wants to see the 225-pound newcomer add weight to his 6-foot-3 frame, but he’s in position to join the rotation.
“He’s very, very agile,” Haley said. “He’s a guy that can bend and has a little cat-like quickness.”
“He’s a raw athlete and he loves third downs,” Odom said. “That’s what he thinks is his chance to go get the quarterback. I’m more focused on getting him to be a first- and second-down guy.”
It took three days of interviews for Haley to grow tired of the pass-rush questions.
“I get that question so much,” he said Sunday. “What was the big deal with the pass rush? Because here’s my thought: Everything has to be balanced. If we don’t stop the run, they don’t have to throw. . . . We had some young cats at the position last year. I do think we’ve matured enough to give us a little bit more edge pressure.”
“They’re locked in,” Haley added. “They’ve got some maturity now. I tell them all the time, ‘We’re not young anymore. We’re a good team. We got to keep acting that way and play that way and live that way.’”
The questions, concerns and criticism aren’t lost on Turner. He’s been a fixture in the lineup the last two years while the Tigers have tried to recapture the days of Michael Sam, Kony Ealy, Shane Ray and Markus Golden, when the roster was stocked with edge rushers who spent their Saturdays chasing quarterbacks around the SEC.
“I wouldn’t call it pressure on us, but I hear a lot about how we need to be better and need a better pass rush,” Turner said. “I’m not going to lie, but it’s always in the back of my mind, like a little nag. People don’t have faith in us, so I’m ready to prove them wrong, prove people we play wrong. So that’s always something I’m pushing myself with, pushing guys the guys around me every rep.”
