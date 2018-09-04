COLUMBIA, Mo. — For weeks leading up to Saturday’s kickoff against Tennessee-Martin, Missouri coach Barry Odom had praised his team’s approach to the season. He insisted it wasn’t empty platitudes but a genuine appreciation for this group’s vigilant preparation.
After a relatively quiet offseason with few distractions, Odom watched that renewed focus on display in the Tigers’ 51-14 victory. Under a new coordinator and new position coaches, the offense didn’t come close to a turnover, scored on eight of its first nine possessions and committed two penalties on 78 snaps.
The defense made stops on 10 of 14 third downs and rarely got itself in trouble. The kicking game was mistake-free.
“We talked about giving more. The concept of ‘we over me,’” Odom said after the victory. “It’s been said a million times. We’ve made mistakes, but our locker room is in really good shape. They’re hungry to be a good team. They understand that doesn’t just happen for three and a half hours on Saturday. You’ve got to do everything right leading up just to have a chance. Then you have to go perform.”
It’s safe to say the real season begins this week when the Tigers prepare for a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent, albeit one that’s struggled against teams from the Power 5 conferences.
Wyoming (1-1), fresh off a 41-19 loss to Washington State, visits Columbia for a 6 p.m. kickoff Saturday.
The Cowboys, from the Mountain West Conference, have played in bowl games each of the last two seasons under coach Craig Bohl but will arrive on a 13-game losing streak against Power 5 teams. Their margin of defeat in the last seven contests against Power 5 teams — Washington State this year, Iowa and Oregon in 2017, Nebraska in 2016, Washington State in 2015, Oregon and Michigan State in 2014 — is 29.6 points. MU is a 17-point favorite.
“I just know here in a couple hours we’ll be on to Wyoming,” Odom said Saturday. “During this time of year … I’m happy for our kids … but it’s on to the next one. I am glad we played as clean as we did, (with) penalties and turnovers. I’m excited about that. We had one missed coverage and communication there when they scored a long touchdown. The corner was not on the same page. Other than that it was pretty solid.
“I also know what’s coming. We’ve got a lot better to get.”
Other than the aforementioned busted coverage — Mizzou allowed running back LaDarius Galloway to take a pass 51 yards untouched to the end zone — Odom’s defense held its ground, allowing just 3.2 yards per rushing attempt and 6.1 yards per pass. The defense’s only penalties came on flags for pass interference by linebacker Terez Hall and a personal foul by cornerback Christian Holmes for a late tackle along the sideline.
Odom’s defense barely resembled the unit Missouri State torched for 43 points in last year’s opener, but the Tigers weren’t celebrating the outcome, not with an FBS visitor on the schedule next.
How much does the level of competition increase this week?
“Quite a bit, honestly,” said middle linebacker Cale Garrett, who led the Tigers with eight tackles. “But we’re going to prepare the same way. I’ve been telling that to everybody. This week was the Super Bowl for us. Next week is going to be another Super Bowl for us. As long as we prepare the same way we’re going to perform our best. I like that versus anybody, really. That’s going to give us the best shot at winning.”
Two weeks ago, when Wyoming opened with a 29-7 win over New Mexico State, the Cowboys looked like an upset threat for the Tigers. But some of the gloss wore off in Saturday’s home loss to WSU, from the Pac-12. Wyoming’s offense had more penalties (nine) than completed passes (eight). The Cowboys gained only 206 yards of offense, punted nine times and converted only three of 13 third downs. With a chance to snap its winless streak against Power 5 foes, Wyoming faded down the stretch, giving up touchdowns on four of Washington State’s final five possessions.
“I’m frustrated and disappointed,” Bohl told reporters after the loss in Laramie, Wyo. “I know our coaches are frustrated and disappointed and I’m going to assume there’s a bunch of young men in that locker room who are frustrated and disappointed. We can play better and we need to play better. Next week, we play an SEC team and price of poker goes up.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.