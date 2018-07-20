Missouri landed six players on the media’s All-Southeastern Conference preseason team, including three first-teamers in quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and punter Corey Fatony. Defensive tackle Terry Beckner Jr. was a second-team choice and wide receiver Emanuel Hall and kicker Tucker McCann were third-team choices.

Coming off a 7-6 season, the Tigers were picked fourth in the SEC East Division after finishing tied for third last year. MU didn’t earn any first-place votes but somehow one voter picked Mizzou to win the SEC championship — but not to win the division.

Georgia (East) and Alabama (West) were both heavy favorites to capture their respective divisions, picking up 271 and 263 first-place votes, respectively, among the 285 voters who submitted a ballot. Alabama is the favorite to win the SEC championship, edging Georgia and Auburn in the voting.

In the East, South Carolina was picked second with eight first-place votes, followed by Florida in third (four votes), Mizzou in fourth, Kentucky fifth, Tennessee sixth and Vanderbilt seventh. Tennessee, 0-8 in in SEC play last year, earned one first-place vote.

Behind Alabama in the West was Auburn, last year’s SEC West champion, with 19 first-place votes, followed by Mississippi State (two votes), Texas A&M, Louisiana State, Ole Miss and Arkansas.

This is the highest Mizzou has been picked to finish in the SEC East since the media predicted a third-place finish in 2015.

Here’s where Mizzou has landed in the media preseason division poll each year and where the Tigers have finished each season:

2012: Picked fourth … Finished fifth

2013: Picked sixth … Finished first

2014: Picked fourth … Finished first

2015: Picked third … Finished sixth

2016: Picked sixth … Finished seventh

2017: Picked seventh … Finished third (tied)

2018: Picked fourth … ???

Alabama led the way with 14 All-SEC selections, followed by Georgia (12), Auburn (nine), Florida (eight) and Mizzou (six). Louisiana State, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Texas A&M each had five selections, followed by Kentucky (four), Arkansas (three), Ole Miss (three) and Tennessee (one).

Here are the complete All-SEC teams:

OFFENSE

First Team

QB: Drew Lock, Missouri

RB: Damien Harris, Alabama

RB: Benny Snell Jr., Kentucky

WR: A.J. Brown, Ole Miss

WR: Deebo Samuel, South Carolina

TE: Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

OL: Jonah Williams, Alabama

OL: Greg Little, Ole Miss

OL: Martez Ivey, Florida

OL: Trey Smith, Tennessee

C: Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama

Second Team

QB: Jarrett Stidham, Auburn

RB: D’Andre Swift, Georgia

RB: Trayveon Williams, Texas A&M

WR: Terry Godwin, Georgia

WR: Ryan Davis, Auburn

TE: Isaac Nauta, Georgia

OL: Andrew Thomas, Georgia

OL: Lester Cotton, Alabama

OL: Hjalte Froholdt, Arkansas

OL: Garrett Brumfield, LSU

C: Lamont Gaillard, Georgia

Third Team

*QB: Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi State

*QB: Jake Fromm, Georgia

RB: Aeris Williams, Mississippi State

RB: Jordan Scarlett, Florida

WR: Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

WR: Emanuel Hall, Missouri

TE: C.J. Conrad, Kentucky

OL: Matt Womack, Alabama

OL: Zack Bailey, South Carolina

OL: Javon Patterson, Ole Miss

OL: Marquel Harrell, Auburn

C: Erik McCoy, Texas A&M

DEFENSE

First Team

DL: Raekwon Davis, Alabama

DL: Cece Jefferson, Florida

DL: Montez Sweat, Mississippi State

DL: Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State

LB: Devin White, LSU

LB: Anfernee Jennings, Alabama

LB: Mack Wilson, Alabama

DB: Deandre Baker, Georgia

DB: Greedy Williams, LSU

DB: J.R. Reed, Georgia

DB: Deionte Thompson, Alabama

Second Team

DL: Jonathan Ledbetter, Georgia

DL: Terry Beckner, Missouri

DL: Derrick Brown, Auburn

DL: Isaiah Buggs, Alabama

LB: Josh Allen, Kentucky

LB: Deshaun Davis, Auburn

LB: D’Andre Walker, Georgia

DB: Mike Edwards, Kentucky

DB: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Florida

DB: Jamel Dean, Auburn

DB: CJ Henderson, Florida

Third Team

DL: Dontavius Russell, Auburn

DL: Rashard Lawrence, LSU

DL: Marlon Davidson, Auburn

*DL: Kingsley Keke, Texas A&M

*DL: Landis Durham, Texas A&M

LB: Dylan Moses, Alabama

LB: David Reese, Florida

LB: De'Jon Harris, Arkansas

DB: Mark McLaurin, Mississippi State

DB: Marco Wilson, Florida

DB: Javaris Davis, Auburn

DB: Santos Ramirez, Arkansas

SPECIALISTS

First Team

P: Corey Fatony, Missouri

PK: Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia

RS: Deebo Samuel, South Carolina

AP: Deebo Samuel, South Carolina

Second Team

P: Joseph Charlton, South Carolina

PK: Daniel LaCamera, Texas A&M

RS: Mecole Hardman, Georgia

AP: Trevon Diggs, Alabama

Third Team

P: Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU

PK: Tucker McCann, Missouri

RS: Trevon Diggs, Alabama

AP: Kadarius Toney, Florida

* tie

EAST DIVISION

(first-place votes) total poll points

1. Georgia (271), 1977

2. South Carolina (8), 1,535

3. Florida (4), 1,441

4. Missouri, 1,057

5. Kentucky (1), 874

6. Tennessee (1), 704

7. Vanderbilt, 392

WEST DIVISION

(first-place votes) total poll points

1. Alabama (263), 1,971

2. Auburn (19), 1,664

3. Mississippi State (2), 1,239

4. Texas A&M, 1,091

5. LSU, 1,025

6. Ole Miss, 578

7. Arkansas, 412

SEC CHAMPION

Alabama, 193

Georgia, 69

Auburn, 14

South Carolina, 4

Florida, 2

Mississippi State, 1

Missouri, 1

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments