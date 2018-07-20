Missouri landed six players on the media’s All-Southeastern Conference preseason team, including three first-teamers in quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and punter Corey Fatony. Defensive tackle Terry Beckner Jr. was a second-team choice and wide receiver Emanuel Hall and kicker Tucker McCann were third-team choices.
Coming off a 7-6 season, the Tigers were picked fourth in the SEC East Division after finishing tied for third last year. MU didn’t earn any first-place votes but somehow one voter picked Mizzou to win the SEC championship — but not to win the division.
Georgia (East) and Alabama (West) were both heavy favorites to capture their respective divisions, picking up 271 and 263 first-place votes, respectively, among the 285 voters who submitted a ballot. Alabama is the favorite to win the SEC championship, edging Georgia and Auburn in the voting.
In the East, South Carolina was picked second with eight first-place votes, followed by Florida in third (four votes), Mizzou in fourth, Kentucky fifth, Tennessee sixth and Vanderbilt seventh. Tennessee, 0-8 in in SEC play last year, earned one first-place vote.
Behind Alabama in the West was Auburn, last year’s SEC West champion, with 19 first-place votes, followed by Mississippi State (two votes), Texas A&M, Louisiana State, Ole Miss and Arkansas.
This is the highest Mizzou has been picked to finish in the SEC East since the media predicted a third-place finish in 2015.
Here’s where Mizzou has landed in the media preseason division poll each year and where the Tigers have finished each season:
2012: Picked fourth … Finished fifth
2013: Picked sixth … Finished first
2014: Picked fourth … Finished first
2015: Picked third … Finished sixth
2016: Picked sixth … Finished seventh
2017: Picked seventh … Finished third (tied)
2018: Picked fourth … ???
Alabama led the way with 14 All-SEC selections, followed by Georgia (12), Auburn (nine), Florida (eight) and Mizzou (six). Louisiana State, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Texas A&M each had five selections, followed by Kentucky (four), Arkansas (three), Ole Miss (three) and Tennessee (one).
Here are the complete All-SEC teams:
OFFENSE
First Team
QB: Drew Lock, Missouri
RB: Damien Harris, Alabama
RB: Benny Snell Jr., Kentucky
WR: A.J. Brown, Ole Miss
WR: Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
TE: Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri
OL: Jonah Williams, Alabama
OL: Greg Little, Ole Miss
OL: Martez Ivey, Florida
OL: Trey Smith, Tennessee
C: Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama
Second Team
QB: Jarrett Stidham, Auburn
RB: D’Andre Swift, Georgia
RB: Trayveon Williams, Texas A&M
WR: Terry Godwin, Georgia
WR: Ryan Davis, Auburn
TE: Isaac Nauta, Georgia
OL: Andrew Thomas, Georgia
OL: Lester Cotton, Alabama
OL: Hjalte Froholdt, Arkansas
OL: Garrett Brumfield, LSU
C: Lamont Gaillard, Georgia
Third Team
*QB: Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi State
*QB: Jake Fromm, Georgia
RB: Aeris Williams, Mississippi State
RB: Jordan Scarlett, Florida
WR: Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
WR: Emanuel Hall, Missouri
TE: C.J. Conrad, Kentucky
OL: Matt Womack, Alabama
OL: Zack Bailey, South Carolina
OL: Javon Patterson, Ole Miss
OL: Marquel Harrell, Auburn
C: Erik McCoy, Texas A&M
DEFENSE
First Team
DL: Raekwon Davis, Alabama
DL: Cece Jefferson, Florida
DL: Montez Sweat, Mississippi State
DL: Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State
LB: Devin White, LSU
LB: Anfernee Jennings, Alabama
LB: Mack Wilson, Alabama
DB: Deandre Baker, Georgia
DB: Greedy Williams, LSU
DB: J.R. Reed, Georgia
DB: Deionte Thompson, Alabama
Second Team
DL: Jonathan Ledbetter, Georgia
DL: Terry Beckner, Missouri
DL: Derrick Brown, Auburn
DL: Isaiah Buggs, Alabama
LB: Josh Allen, Kentucky
LB: Deshaun Davis, Auburn
LB: D’Andre Walker, Georgia
DB: Mike Edwards, Kentucky
DB: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Florida
DB: Jamel Dean, Auburn
DB: CJ Henderson, Florida
Third Team
DL: Dontavius Russell, Auburn
DL: Rashard Lawrence, LSU
DL: Marlon Davidson, Auburn
*DL: Kingsley Keke, Texas A&M
*DL: Landis Durham, Texas A&M
LB: Dylan Moses, Alabama
LB: David Reese, Florida
LB: De'Jon Harris, Arkansas
DB: Mark McLaurin, Mississippi State
DB: Marco Wilson, Florida
DB: Javaris Davis, Auburn
DB: Santos Ramirez, Arkansas
SPECIALISTS
First Team
P: Corey Fatony, Missouri
PK: Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia
RS: Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
AP: Deebo Samuel, South Carolina
Second Team
P: Joseph Charlton, South Carolina
PK: Daniel LaCamera, Texas A&M
RS: Mecole Hardman, Georgia
AP: Trevon Diggs, Alabama
Third Team
P: Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU
PK: Tucker McCann, Missouri
RS: Trevon Diggs, Alabama
AP: Kadarius Toney, Florida
* tie
EAST DIVISION
(first-place votes) total poll points
1. Georgia (271), 1977
2. South Carolina (8), 1,535
3. Florida (4), 1,441
4. Missouri, 1,057
5. Kentucky (1), 874
6. Tennessee (1), 704
7. Vanderbilt, 392
WEST DIVISION
(first-place votes) total poll points
1. Alabama (263), 1,971
2. Auburn (19), 1,664
3. Mississippi State (2), 1,239
4. Texas A&M, 1,091
5. LSU, 1,025
6. Ole Miss, 578
7. Arkansas, 412
SEC CHAMPION
Alabama, 193
Georgia, 69
Auburn, 14
South Carolina, 4
Florida, 2
Mississippi State, 1
Missouri, 1
