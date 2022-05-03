Mizzou QB intrigue simmers with Gerry Bohanon visit, Sam Horn MLB draft stock

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Four months to the day when Missouri kicks off the 2022 football season, Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz walked into Mizzou Softball Stadium on Sunday with a conspicuous guest, former Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon, the third high-profile Power 5 quarterback transfer Drinkwitz has hosted on campus this spring.

Maybe third time’s a charm?

Bohanon entered the NCAA transfer portal last week, fresh off playing a major role in the Bears’ 2021 Big 12 championship season. Bohanon started 12 of 14 games for 12-win Baylor last season and missed two games because of a hamstring injury, including the Big 12 championship game victory over Oklahoma State. He returned to start the Sugar Bowl win over Mississippi.

Baylor coach Dave Aranda recently settled on Blake Shapen as his starting quarterback, first reported by SicEm365, giving Bohanon time to enter the portal before Sunday’s deadline. Bohanon has two years of eligibility.

Like he’s done twice this offseason — and maybe more — Drinkwitz quickly pounced. On Sunday, Bohanon arrived on his visit with family members and mingled with MU fans alongside Drinkwitz, quarterbacks coach Bush Hamdan and other MU staffers at the softball game.

Mizzou’s current roster includes just two scholarship QBs, underclassmen Brady Cook and Tyler Macon, with a third set to join the team later this month, four-star prospect Sam Horn.

That’s where an already uncertain situation becomes even more wobbly. Horn intends to play football and baseball at Mizzou and was widely expected to be selected in this summer’s MLB draft. But his stock has soared during a strong senior season in Georgia. MLB.com recently listed Horn as the 71st-best player available in the July draft.

MLB.com ranks Horn as the No. 33 pitcher in this year’s draft pool, counting college and high school prospects, and compares his situation to 2021 draft prospect Bubba Chandler, who turned down a football scholarship at Clemson in favor of a $3 million signing bonus with the Pirates as the draft’s No. 72 selection.

From MLB.com’s scouting report on Horn: “Horn shows the potential for three solid or better pitches and could take off if he decides to concentrate on baseball. He sits in the low 90s and touches 95 mph with run and sink on his fastball while featuring little effort in his delivery and plenty of projection remaining in his 6-foot-4 frame. He gets good depth on a 78-82 mph curveball and also shows feel for a fading changeup that he uses sparingly.

“A premium athlete who’s also an interesting if lesser prospect as a shortstop, Horn has clean mechanics and repeats them easily. The consensus is that Chandler had more explosive stuff but Horn is a superior athlete and strike-thrower. He’s also a better quarterback and more committed to football, so it may be difficult to lure him away from the gridiron.”

Horn will be on Mizzou’s campus in a few weeks preparing for the football season.

Drinkwitz understands what’s at stake.

“I’m excited for Sam and the recognition for him and (his parents), Jim and Beth,” Drinkwitz said Sunday at Mizzou’s “Come Home Tour” stop in Columbia. “That’s just a lot of hard work that Sam has put in. Obviously, we’re recruiting a heck of a football player that has the ability to play both sports. I think about some greats that have done that.

“Obviously Kyler Murray was a quarterback recently who’s done that, but you think about Bo Jackson, Deion Sanders. So the ability to play two sports is pretty special. Obviously they’re going to do what’s in the very best interest of their family and their opportunity. We’ve got constant communications. Sam will be here (on campus) … I think he graduates (May) 26 and he’ll be here on the 27th or 28th.

“He’ll get started in summer school and they’ll make a decision. We’ll wish him the absolute very best whatever they want to do. But I know he’s excited about his opportunity to play football and baseball at the University of Missouri. We’ll just have to see which one ultimately wins the day. I’m excited for him. That’s a heck of a deal and it should be very proud for our fans to know that we’re recruiting at such a high level that you have a guy who can do that.”

Will Horn entertain an MLB offer this summer instead of a college football career?

“It really just depends on how high or low I go (in the draft),” Horn told the Post-Dispatch in December. “It’s definitely going to be a tough decision ... probably one of the hardest decisions I ever make. But I don’t really want to worry about that until I get to that point.”

Whether Horn is throwing footballs or pitching baseballs this fall, Drinkwitz has been aggressive in the portal.

In February, former Arizona State three-year starter Jayden Daniels visited Mizzou before transferring to Louisiana State. In March, former Georgia starter J.T. Daniels attended MU’s spring game before settling on West Virginia.

Now, it’s Bohanon’s turn. The former four-star prospect from Earle, Arkansas, a small town on the state’s eastern edge, just west of Memphis, emerged as one of the Big 12’s top playmakers last fall. For the year, he completed 61% of his throws, threw for 2,200 yards, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions with a 146.6 passer rating while adding 323 rushing yards and nine more scores on the ground.

Here’s where his production stands out and could boost a Mizzou offense and its surplus of intriguing receivers: On throws targeting 20 yards and longer, he completed 48.9% and averaged 15.4 yards per attempt, per Pro Football Focus. On those deeper throws, he converted 23 first downs, logged a 99.1 NFL rating and earned a PFF passing grade of 90.4.

Here are 2021 Mizzou starter Connor Bazelak’s numbers on passes of 20 yards or more: 31.9 completion percentage, 11.9 yards per attempt, 15 first downs, 96.0 NFL rating, 74.5 PFF grade. In 2020, when Bazelak was co-SEC freshman of the year, the downfield struggles were more acute: 28.0% on 20-yard throws, 8.3 yards per attempt, 63.4 rating, 80.6 PFF grade.

Bohanon offers more as a runner, too. He had 13 rushes of 10 yards or more last season, gained 249 yards after contact and ran for 29 first downs. One flaw in his game: He fumbled seven times.

Would Bohanon give the Tigers a clear upgrade over in-house options Cook or Macon? That’s unclear, but he’d provide the game experience the two St. Louis natives lack. Drinkwitz’s dogged pursuit of a Power 5 veteran strongly indicates he’s not content with the current group.

“There’s still some developments playing out right now,” Drinkwitz said Sunday. “But we’re very excited about Tyler and Brady. All those guys have done an excellent job. (I) look forward to Sam coming in here and competing. We’ll see. Maybe (we’ll) add some more depth to that room, more competition in that room.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0