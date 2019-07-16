HOOVER, Ala. — Having realized that he bought the same kind of blue suit as teammate Cale Garrett for their appearance at Southeastern Conference football media days, new Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant figured he had to spice up his wardrobe. He complemented his otherwise conservative look — white shirt, blue paisley tie and matching pocket square, shiny tan Oxfords — with a pair of rainbow-patterned socks bright enough to light up The Wynfrey Hotel.
“I had to find a way to do (Garrett) up, so at least I got to get him with the socks,” he said.
Bryant came prepared for his SEC close-up — and didn’t disappoint.
With Missouri batting leadoff at the league’s four-day preseason media spectacle, the Tigers’ 22-year-old newcomer soaked up the spotlight and playfully bounced from interview to interview, not the least bit troubled to tackle the same repeated questions about his exodus from Clemson, his journey to the SEC and his plans for 2019. Mizzou and the SEC allowed the Post-Dispatch full access to Bryant during his four-hour tour through The Wynfrey to document his first taste of the league’s annual kickoff event.
By day’s end and wheels up back to Columbia, Bryant had faced countless questions about the two seminal decisions that will define his one-and-done year in the SEC: 1) his choice of Missouri over Auburn, Arkansas and the other suitors in pursuit of the graduate transfer and 2) his decision to stay at MU despite NCAA sanctions, including a postseason ban nobody saw coming.
The latter came in late January, shortly after the NCAA Committee on Infractions pummeled Mizzou with penalties for academic misconduct violations that took place when Bryant was at Clemson, where he was 16-2 as a starter in 2017-18. Bryant and MU’s other seniors were free to transfer without having to sit out the 2019 season.
Though he can’t remember if he literally stood up to speak, Bryant first endeared himself to his new teammates during a team meeting.
“We’ve got 12 games,” he recalled saying. “Whether we get the appeal or not, we’ve still got 12. If you want to be here, be here. If not, then no one in this locker room and this building will look at you differently. If you’re going to be here, let’s make sure we put our best foot forward and stay committed to the team and what we’re trying to achieve within those 12 games.”
Then and there he won over Garrett, the team’s senior middle linebacker.
“It’s not hard to tell that he means everything he says,” Garrett said. “He’s authentic. . . . You could put Kelly in a room with 10 strangers and he’d be friends with them all in five minutes.”
Monday’s media tour showed why. Shuffled from room to room, each one filled with cameras, microphones, bright lights and new faces, Bryant shook hands, learned names and gave fresh answers to the same questions.
He shared everything, from the trivial to the personal.
Favorite super hero? Spiderman. His mom dressed him in the same Spidey costume every Halloween from the time he was 5 to 10.
He loves the seafood at Columbia’s Jazz restaurant, but don’t get him near potato salad.
Bryant still needs his GPS most places around Columbia, but he’s spent his summer exploring the town’s nature trails, where he can escape, unwind and forget about football.
Game day superstition? Since high school he’s watched Cam Newton highlights before every kickoff. But that’s not his favorite quarterback of all time.
“Marcus Mariota,” he said. “I just love the way he plays the game and how he carries himself off the field.”
Favorite book? “Chop Wood, Carry Water: How to Fall in Love With the Process of Becoming Great.”
When it comes to his former school, Bryant holds no grudges about Clemson’s decision to bench him four games into the 2018 season, a move that vaulted freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence to stardom and allowed Bryant to transfer without using his year of eligibility. While Bryant explained his decision to transfer to Sirius XM host Rick Neuheisel, the former coach interrupted, shouting, “What you’re saying is wildly mature!”
Bryant grinned.
“Hey, I can’t have hate in my heart,” he said.
Bryant said it was bittersweet to watch Clemson march into the playoffs, where his close friends throttled Alabama to capture the national championship.
“That’s how I figured it would turn out for those guys,” he said.
Can Clemson repeat?
“I wish those guys the best . . . but I’m worried about the guys I’m playing alongside now,” he said.
Bryant took all five of his allotted recruiting visits last fall and explained Mizzou’s sales pitch in three parts. Coach Barry Odom and offensive coordinator Derek Dooley detailed all their returning personnel on offense. They highlighted the progress former quarterback Drew Lock made in one year under Dooley. They closed with Dooley’s NFL track record working with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who, like Bryant, can damage defenses with his arm and legs.
“He wasn’t into the fluff of recruiting,” Odom said. “He was into the substance. I was excited about that. Then we got him on campus and he just fit.”
There were plenty of laughs but only two mishaps along Monday’s tour. Bryant was briefly locked in a cramped CBS interview room. And there was that SEC Network light fixture he might accidentally have struck with a football during a photo shoot.
“I hope that doesn’t come out of my stipend,” he joked.
Bryant doesn’t joke about the Q word. He heard it a few times at Clemson.
Quitter.
This is the same quarterback who replaced one legend at Clemson (Deshaun Watson), gave way to one who’s in the works (Lawrence) but in between led the Tigers to 12 wins in 2017, an Atlantic Coast Conference championship and into the national playoff semifinals.
“Everyone was like, ‘He’s a quitter,’” said his mother, Deborah Bryant, who came to Alabama with her husband, Russ, to see their son Monday. “He’s not a quitter. The rule was there for a reason, and he took advantage of the rule.”
Bryant said he welcomes scrutiny with “open arms and give it a big fat hug.”
“I’ve pretty much been called every name in the book at the quarterback position,” Bryant said. “I knew what was going to come with making this decision. I knew I’d have to live with it. Today, I feel like I’m in a great spot mentally, physically and spiritually.
“I’m looking forward to what lies ahead.”
Bryant left Monday with one last trip down the escalator and into the lobby at The Wynfrey. His SEC introduction was complete. The rest is to be told.
