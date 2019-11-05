COLUMBIA, Mo. — Kelly Bryant is listed as Missouri’s starting quarterback on the team’s updated depth chart, but four days ahead of the Tigers’ next game at No. 6 Georgia, Bryant isn’t certain he’ll play. Bryant has returned to practice since leaving MU’s last game at Kentucky with a strained hamstring. After Tuesday's practice, he put himself at 75 percent.
“It’s feeling better day by day,” Bryant said. “I feel like every day it’s getting better. I just have to continue to rehab it and I’m just making sure that I'm not putting myself out there if I can't go. If I can go, I’ll go.”
Asked if his mobility might be limited if he plays at Georgia, Bryant indicated that he won’t play unless he’s able to be the same running threat out of the pocket. Bryant is also recovering from a sprained knee suffered against Troy last month.
“If I’m going to play, I’m going to make sure that I can do all the things I’ve done all year,” Bryant said. “If I can’t, if I don’t feel confident, I’m not going to put myself out there.”
After Tuesday’s practice, offensive coordinator Derek Dooley deferred any questions about Bryant’s status to Mizzou coach Barry Odom.
“That’s a Coach Odom question on injuries,” Dooley said. “I don’t do the injuries.”
If the Tigers were playing a game Tuesday, Bryant "wouldn't be out there," Odom said.
"We’ll take it day to day," Odom added. "I think he is a fast healer. I have learned that. I know he was anxious during practice today to do a lot more. …. He'll do more tomorrow and then we'll take it from there."
Odom said Bryant and backup Taylor Powell split snaps evenly on Tuesday. The staff will continue to monitor Bryant's progression and divide the practice reps accordingly, Odom said.
"You’ve got to make sure that there's enough reps spread out that the next guy up can go in and has been trained well enough through the week to go prepare," Odom said. "The benefit for us as we had last week that we got a ton of reps for Taylor in that situation."
Bryant is coming off his two worst games since transferring to Missouri from Clemson in the offseason. He followed up some strong performances in five straight home wins with rough outings in losses at Vanderbilt and Kentucky. Bryant injured the hamstring on MU's second series at UK on Oct. 26 then played the next seven possessions before leaving the game for good in the third quarter. For the season, Bryant has completed 62.2 percent of his passes with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions while rushing for 205 yards and a score.
On Powell's best drive after replacing Bryant at Kentucky, he led the offense into the red zone but couldn’t convert a fourth-down pass. He took some snaps with the first-team offense on Tuesday.
“He's ready,” Dooley said. “He knows the offense well. He can see defenses. He's just got to get out there and perform. He’s shown some good plays. And then there's plays where he can do better. I just think the more he plays the better he'll be.”
"I've had great confidence in him," Odom said. "He's worked extremely hard. He's always prepared like he's going to be the starter. He's got the respect of his teammates. I know he will go play really well. We need the guys around him to play well and he'll efficiently run the offense the way we need to.
"I talked to him today out in practice (and said), ‘We don't have to do anything special. OK? We need to need to efficiently move the ball and find ways. Don't force the throw if it's not there. Throw the checkdown if that's where we need to go. And more than anything, show the confidence that you've trained and you're ready to go.’ He can get us out of calls with the check system that we've got built in so he understands it, the football knowledge side of it. He's going to be in good shape. He’ll be ready to go."
Bryant said he had “a ton of confidence” in Powell.
“Each and every week he prepares like he’s the starter," Bryant said. "He just puts himself in that position like he's going to play every rep. He's a veteran now. He knows this offense. It’s his second year in this offense with Coach Dooley. Everyone knows he can play and can execute at a high level.”
For his career, Powell has completed 17 of 40 passes for 242 yards. He’s gotten his most extensive action in the two games Bryant left with injuries, completing 10 of 18 passes for 91 yards against Troy and Kentucky.
