Missouri forward Jontay Porter’s recovery from knee surgery has suffered a serious setback. After missing his entire sophomore season with a torn ACL and MCL in his right knee, Porter re-tore the ACL while rehabbing in Colorado. The Kansas City Star first reported the injury. A Mizzou spokesperson confirmed that Porter re-injured the knee he hurt last fall.
Widely projected as a first-round selection in this summer’s NBA draft, Porter now faces a much less certain future. Porter initially tore the ligaments during a closed scrimmage in October, just two weeks before Mizzou’s season tipped off. He was away from the team for most of the season, rehabbing the injury in the Denver area while taking online classes.
Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin wasn't aware of Porter's NBA draft plans last week when Mizzou's season ended in the SEC tournament.
"The most important thing is he makes the decision based on what’s best for him," Martin said March 14. "He’ll do the right thing.”
Michael Porter Jr., Jontay’s older brother and former high school and Mizzou teammate, has not yet played this season for the Denver Nuggets while recovering from multiple back surgeries. He was the 14th selection in last summer’s draft.
Jontay initially entered the 2018 draft pool and participated in the NBA draft combine only to announce in late May he was returning to Mizzou for his sophomore season, even though he believed he would have been a first-round pick.
“When I did decide to go back to school, it didn’t matter where I was going to be picked,” he said last June. “I was going back to school because I realized I didn’t want to take that leap quite yet. I can confidently say ... I would have been a first-round pick. That really wouldn’t have been a question. Whether I was top 10 or top 30 I was pretty set on coming back.”
It’s unclear what Porter will decide about his status for the upcoming season. Underclassmen have until April 21 to formally enter the NBA draft. Facing another lengthy recovery, Porter would likely be unable to participate in May’s draft combine.
