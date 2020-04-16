Mizzou salary cuts could impact athletics

Other athletics departments across the country have announced salary cuts for some of their highest-paid employees. Earlier this week, Washington State announced 5 percent salary cuts for its football coach, basketball coach, athletics director and president and will forego all bonuses and incentives through the end of the 2020-21 academic year. Iowa State was one of the first major programs to announce salary cuts. Last week, the Big 12 program shed $3 million in one-year salary reductions and also suspended all bonuses and incentive payments for one year.

On Tuesday, Choi announced that “many other senior leaders and administrators” at MU will be asked to take a similar pay cut. Budget planners at each university are working on plans for cuts of up to 15 percent. Options will include layoffs, unpaid leaves, restructuring and strict cost containment. Some of those decisions will be made by April 30.

In March, the UM System eliminated merit increases and put restrictions on hiring and spending. Budget planners are working on a 60-to-90 day planning timeline and plan to revist the 2021 fiscal year budget in July.