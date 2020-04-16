Mizzou salary cuts could impact athletics

The University of Missouri System and the Mizzou campus in Columbia will institute salary cuts and other cost-cutting measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Salary cuts could be coming to Mizzou athletics, too.
UM System President Mun Choi announced Tuesday that he’s taking a 10-percent salary cut from May 1 to July 31, along with UM System vice presidents, chancellors and their cabinet members, plus the deans at the four UM universities in Columbia, Kansas City, Rolla and St. Louis. Mizzou athletics director Jim Sterk is among the cabinet members expected to take a pay cut. Sterk makes $700,000 as part of his seven-year contract.
Choi has been jointly serving as the interim chancellor at Mizzou since Alexander Cartwright left the school last month to become the president at the University of Central Florida. Choi's annual salary is $530,000.
On Monday, 20 people in the Mizzou athletics department received an email from university leadership asking them to participate in the salary cut plan, deputy athletics director Nick Joos confirmed Tuesday. They have until April 21 to decide if they'll accept the cuts. Joos did not disclose who were among the 20 people.
The Mizzou athletics department includes several of the university’s highest-paid employees. New football coach Eliah Drinkwitz is in the first year of a six-year contract that pays him $4 million a year. His 10 assistant coaches each have six-figure salaries, led by defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, who makes $900,000 per year through the 2022 season. Men’s basketball coach Cuonzo Martin’s seven-year contract averages $3 million a year.
Other athletics departments across the country have announced salary cuts for some of their highest-paid employees. Earlier this week, Washington State announced 5 percent salary cuts for its football coach, basketball coach, athletics director and president and will forego all bonuses and incentives through the end of the 2020-21 academic year. Iowa State was one of the first major programs to announce salary cuts. Last week, the Big 12 program shed $3 million in one-year salary reductions and also suspended all bonuses and incentive payments for one year.
On Tuesday, Choi announced that “many other senior leaders and administrators” at MU will be asked to take a similar pay cut. Budget planners at each university are working on plans for cuts of up to 15 percent. Options will include layoffs, unpaid leaves, restructuring and strict cost containment. Some of those decisions will be made by April 30.
In March, the UM System eliminated merit increases and put restrictions on hiring and spending. Budget planners are working on a 60-to-90 day planning timeline and plan to revist the 2021 fiscal year budget in July.
“Throughout our history, our universities have been known for resilience and our commitment to the people of Missouri,” Choi said. “While our universities are continuing to do what they have done for generations — serving critical needs and providing the highest quality education for our students — we also must plan for severe financial challenges. It is clear that our major sources of funding will remain under stress for some time to come.”
“We came into this crisis well-managed fiscally, and we will take the difficult and necessary actions to maintain our flexibility to achieve excellence in student success, research and service to the state,” he added. “We are all in this together more than ever before. We continue to be grateful for the strength and talent of our university communities to rise to this unprecedented occasion.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!