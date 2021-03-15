Mizzou slips to No. 9 seed, draws Oklahoma in NCAA first round

Before facing the Sooners, the Tigers will have to manage the NCAA bubble.

MU’s traveling contingent spent the weekend in Nashville after getting eliminated from the Southeastern Conference tournament on Friday and traveled Sunday to Indianapolis, where they watched the selection show from a suite at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The Tigers eventually will settle into an Indianapolis hotel where they’ll live in the NCAA’s version of a bubble environment as long as they survive in the tournament.

All tourney games will be played in Indiana in front of limited crowds, starting with the First Four games on Thursday. Four sites will be in Indianapolis, while Indiana University in Bloomington and Purdue University in West Lafayette also will serve as host sites. As of press time Sunday, the NCAA had not announced the time and location of Mizzou’s first-round game. Teams will follow strict COVID protocols throughout their stay.

“They got us in a room 24-7. We can’t leave,” Tilmon said. “I’m not looking forward to that at all. But I’ll do what I’ve got to do to make sure I stay safe.”