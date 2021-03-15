Mizzou slips to No. 9 seed, draws Oklahoma in NCAA first round

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri’s NCAA Tournament seed was lower than projected and sets up a potential colossal challenge in the second round, but Cuonzo Martin didn’t sweat Mizzou’s place in the field of 68.
It was a short wait for MU to find out its seeding. The Tigers’ first-round matchup was the second game revealed during Sunday’s selection show on CBS: Mizzou (16-9) slipped to a No. 9 seed and opens Saturday against No. 8 seed Oklahoma (15-10) in a renewed Big Eight/Big 12 rivalry game in the West Region. The winner moves to the second round March 22 to likely face the tournament’s No. 1 overall seed, unbeaten Gonzaga (26-0).
No complaints from Martin.
“I think if you’re in a position to fight for 1, 2 or 3 seed you fight for that,” he said Sunday from Indianapolis. “But after that, you’re in. You’re grateful to be in. Now let’s play some great basketball. That’s how I look at it. I feel like we have a great opportunity, first and foremost with Oklahoma.”
Senior center Jeremiah Tilmon said there were some grumbles when the Tigers saw their seed — MU was projected in the 6 to 8 range ahead of Sunday’s announcement by the NCAA Basketball Committee. But as the team’s only player to appear in an NCAA Tournament game, Tilmon didn’t have any nits to pick.
“We were OK with it,” he said. “We just wanted to hear our name get called, honestly. It didn’t really matter who we were going against.”
Before facing the Sooners, the Tigers will have to manage the NCAA bubble.
MU’s traveling contingent spent the weekend in Nashville after getting eliminated from the Southeastern Conference tournament on Friday and traveled Sunday to Indianapolis, where they watched the selection show from a suite at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The Tigers eventually will settle into an Indianapolis hotel where they’ll live in the NCAA’s version of a bubble environment as long as they survive in the tournament.
All tourney games will be played in Indiana in front of limited crowds, starting with the First Four games on Thursday. Four sites will be in Indianapolis, while Indiana University in Bloomington and Purdue University in West Lafayette also will serve as host sites. As of press time Sunday, the NCAA had not announced the time and location of Mizzou’s first-round game. Teams will follow strict COVID protocols throughout their stay.
“They got us in a room 24-7. We can’t leave,” Tilmon said. “I’m not looking forward to that at all. But I’ll do what I’ve got to do to make sure I stay safe.”
While the Tigers struggled down the stretch of the regular season, losing six of their final nine games, their credentials still held up strong among the field’s at-large candidates. Mizzou went 9-4 against teams that made the field of 68, with victories over teams seeded No. 1 (Illinois), No. 2 (Alabama), No. 3 (Arkansas), No. 5 (Tennessee), No. 7 (Oregon, Florida), No. 11 (Wichita State), No. 13 (Liberty) and No. 15 (Oral Roberts).
Mizzou’s undoing was five losses to Southeastern Conference teams that didn’t make the NCAA field — though two of the five came against Mississippi, the NCAA’s fourth alternate should there be COVID-19 casualties between Sunday and Tuesday’s deadline to replace a team that can’t compete in the tournament.
Several years ago the NCAA selection committee eliminated the “last 10 games” factor from its official criteria, but the Tigers didn’t exactly leave a strong impression over the last month.
Neither did coach Lon Kruger’s Sooners, who trudge into Indiana with losses in five of their last six games. OU finished seventh in the 10-team Big 12, though the Sooners have impressive wins over tournament teams Kansas, Texas, West Virginia (twice) and SEC champion Alabama.
Seven of OU’s losses were by five points or less.
“We had the opportunity down the stretch to play ourselves into a higher seed for sure and we didn’t do that with the losses in the last two weeks of the season especially,” Kruger said Sunday. “Everyone’s got a chance now, so we’re excited. We know how tough Missouri will be.”
Mizzou and Oklahoma played last season as part of the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, a 77-66 Sooners’ victory. Martin said he’ll rewatch that game this week among others from the Oklahoma catalog.
“Then you watch teams that play a similar style to how we play and how they played (against) Oklahoma,” Martin said. “Oklahoma’s normally not a zone team, so you don’t have to watch that as much but you’ve got to be prepared for anything.”
The Tigers and Sooners have met once in the NCAA Tournament, the 2002 regional final in San Jose, California, when OU ended Mizzou’s magical run as a No. 12 seed and kept the Tigers from making their first Final Four.
Nearly two decades later, Mizzou makes its second NCAA Tournament appearance in four years under Martin and just its second in the last eight years. Mizzou enters the tournament with five straight losses in the tourney, dating to 2010. Mizzou is making its 28th NCAA Tournament appearance and has a record of 22-27.
The Tigers haven’t won an NCAA tourney game since a first-round victory over Clemson in 2010. Only 11 programs among the 76 in the six major conferences have gone longer since their last NCAA Tournament win.
Gonzaga looms as a formidable second-round opponent for Saturday’s winner, assuming the Bulldogs get past their first-round opponent — Norfolk State or Appalachian State. Gonzaga, trying to become the first unbeaten Division I team since Indiana in 1976, is the betting favorite to cut down the nets April 5, set at 2-to-1 by Vegas oddsmakers on Sunday. The Bulldogs have the overall No. 1 seed in the field.