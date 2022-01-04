Mizzou, SLU men's basketball games postponed

The next scheduled games for the men’s basketball teams at Missouri and St. Louis University were postponed Monday, with makeup dates not announced.

Mizzou was supposed to entertain Mississippi State on Wednesday but that contest has been called off because of a combination of positive COVID tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of people within Mizzou’s program, the school announced Monday.

SLU was scheduled to host La Salle on Wednesday, but that game has been postponed because of COVID issues in the La Salle program.

The Explorers also were unable to play Sunday. The Billikens’ next scheduled game is on Saturday, at St. Bonaventure.

Meanwhile, Mizzou (6-7, 0-1 SEC) was scheduled to host the Bulldogs (10-3, 1-0) in the Tigers’ Southeastern Conference home opener. As of Monday school officials were uncertain if Mizzou would have enough players for Saturday’s scheduled home game against No. 15 Alabama.

According to the SEC’s revised COVID policy, teams are required to play if they have at least seven available players and one coach. Coach Cuonzo Martin missed MU’s SEC opener last week at Kentucky after testing positive for COVID earlier in the week. All of MU’s players were available for the game, an 83-56 loss.

Mizzou women just miss AP Top 25:

Despite last week becoming the first team to beat No. 1 South Carolina, the Missouri women’s basketball team just missed out on joining The Associated Press Top 25.

The Tigers (12-2, 1-0 SEC) were tied with Colorado for the most poll points among teams outside the top 25. South Carolina (13-1, 1-1) stayed at No. 1.

Mizzou had to postpone Sunday’s game at Vanderbilt because of COVID cases within the program. The Tigers are scheduled to host Auburn on Thursday. The Vanderbilt game has been rescheduled for Jan. 20 in Nashville.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0