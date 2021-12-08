Mizzou soars past EIU in Border War tuneup

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri basketball team cruised over a speed bump Tuesday night. Now it’s time to climb a mountain.

Behind Amari Davis’ game-high 15 points and a splash of youth off the bench, the Tigers pulled away from Eastern Illinois with a 72-44 victory at Mizzou Arena, their final game of the season against a mid-major conference opponent. It’s all high-major from here — and as high as it gets Saturday.

That’s when Mizzou and No. 8 Kansas revive their Border War rivalry at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, a place the Tigers haven’t played since their final season in the Big 12, way back in March of 2012, when Cuonzo Martins’ freshmen were in third grade.

“I simply say it’s a street fight from this point on,” said Martin, whose next four opponents are the Jayhawks, Utah, Illinois and No. 10 Kentucky. “That’s what it is. … As a coach I love it. I look forward to it. That’s why you do this. I wouldn’t want it any other way if I was a player. Tremendous opportunities. We’ll be ready to battle.”

With one veteran guard unavailable, Martin turned to an especially young lineup early against the Panthers (2-8) out of both necessity and choice. Martin had three of his five freshmen on the floor at the first media timeout, guards Anton Brookshire and Sean Durugordon and forward Trevon Brazile, who made his college debut after missing the season’s first month with an undisclosed medical situation.

The Tigers (5-4) were without junior guard Boogie Coleman, who was in street clothes on the bench — “He’s not meeting team expectations,” Martin said — but the younger core energized the Tigers early. Brazile attacked the basket the first time and seemingly every time he touched the ball. On his first offensive possession, the 6-9 rookie missed a dunk but was fouled, then missed his free throws. Brookshire, Brazile’s high school teammate in Springfield, followed with his long-awaited first college 3-pointer for an 11-7 lead, coming off 13 straight misses to open the season. He added another 3 — the only two for the Tigers all night — and finished with a season-high eight points and three assists.

Martin blended the rookies with his veterans for the rest of the half as the Tigers closed with a 17-4 run to secure a 32-21 lead at the break. The Panthers connected on just two field goals in the half’s final seven minutes.

In the game’s final few minutes, Martin had all five of his freshmen on the floor for the first time this season, adding Kaleb Brown and Yaya Keita to Brazile, Brookshire and Durugordon.

Brookshire perked up after swishing his first 3s of the season and in the second half delivered assists on three straight dunks, an alley-oop to DaJuan Gordon, a no-look feed to Ronnie DeGray in transition then another lob to Brazile, who swooped in from the corner for the jam, his first career field goal.

“When (Brookshire) makes shots you have to guard us differently,” Matin said. “It opens things up. We need him out there. And he continues to grow. But you could see the progress in practice. Oftentimes you can’t see it in the games, but you can see his progress in practice. He stays hungry and wants to be a good player.

“And then, obviously, Trev’s a talented guy. It’s just a matter of getting his legs under him.”

Brazile is a player Martin believes could have started when the season began were it not for the health concerns that sidelined him for more than a month. Once Brazile becomes a regular in the rotation — and Martin indicted that time is now — he can provide shot-blocking, points at the rim and the occasional 3-pointer. He finished with four points, two boards and a block in 15 minutes Tuesday.

Gordon called Brazile the team’s most athletic player.

“He’s a big, long person,” Gordon said. “He’s big and tall and skinny and long like me. You see him get blocks that nobody really gets on our team. … You’re going to see a lot of good plays from him coming up.”

Gordon gave the Tigers 14 points, while Javon Pickett bounced back from a scoreless game against Liberty to score 10 points with five assists. Kobe Brown had another double-double with 11 points and 11 boards plus five steals.

The last time Eastern Illinois visited Columbia, the Panthers left with a three-point upset over Kim Anderson’s Tigers five years ago. This time, Eastern Illinois came into Tuesday’s game as one of the worst teams in all of Division I. Under first-year coach Marty Simmons, the Panthers debuted in this week’s NCAA NET rankings at No. 357 out of 358 teams. (Hey, at least they’re not the No. 358 Maine Bears.)

The Panthers couldn’t quite string together any extended offensive runs but especially struggled to match MU’s muscle inside. The Tigers were typically frigid from 3-point range — they made just 2 of 19 — but outscored EIU in the paint 50-24 and doubled the Panthers on the boards 42-21.

