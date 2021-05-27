Mizzou softball embraces new heavyweight role

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri softball team spent the regular season sneaking up on the mighty Southeastern Conference before making a serious run at the league championship. The Tigers have since earned a national seed in the NCAA tournament, dominated last week’s NCAA regional field and advanced to the round of super regionals. Along the way, they’ve shifted identities and secured the role they sought all along.

The favorite.

“They’ve been wanting that,” Tigers coach Larissa Anderson said Wednesday as her team prepares to host James Madison for this weekend’s best-of-three super regional. “That’s the difference, that they felt like they’ve been disrespected for the last few years and not getting the accolades and not getting the respect that they felt like they deserved. Now it’s finally like, ‘You know, we’ve been telling you this all along. We deserve to be an 8 seed.’ Now they actually feel like that they’re able to showcase that and people are paying more attention.”

Last week’s showcase was impeccable. The Tigers (41-15) outscored their three regional opponents 17-0, crushed more home runs (four) than allowed hits (two) and never went to their bullpen. Of the 16 teams still alive on the NCAA bracket, Mizzou was one of just three to hold all of its regional opponents scoreless.