Mizzou softball reaches super regional on no-hitter

COLUMBIA, Mo. — They rehearsed celebrations before the regional, staging the “last out” at practice and imagining how they would react after making the hypothetical play to clinch a spot in an NCAA super regional. Little did Mizzou’s players know that the real-life last out would also complete a three-day ascent toward an elusive accolade.
Third try’s a charm.
Three regional games, three remarkable pitching performances by two Mizzou underclassmen, and in a satisfying culmination, one no-hitter.
“Just icing on the cake,” Mizzou coach Larissa Anderson said. “The exclamation point at the end of the statement.”
All those “almosts” made the payoff even sweeter for 2,313 Missouri fans packed into Mizzou Stadium, all sharing a moment with Jordan Weber, a sophomore who came five outs away from a no-hitter Friday then finished the job in Sunday’s 5-0 regional final win over Iowa State. She was also finishing the job for freshman Laurin Krings, who lost a no-hitter with one out to go Saturday.
Hard to imagine a more cathartic return to the camaraderie of in-person sports — this regional was Mizzou’s first event back at full capacity — and hard to imagine a more dominant weekend for the softball team. Missouri outscored its opponents 17-0, as Weber and Krings combined for 20 shutout innings with two hits allowed.
“I’ve never been a part of anything like that,” Anderson said. “It’s very rare that this happens in your lifetime, and for it to happen three times over three days.”
“Those were the three best games I’ve ever played here,” senior catcher Hatti Moore said, “when it comes to fans and energy.”
In its first NCAA super regional since 2016, Missouri will host James Madison University next weekend in a best-of-three series. The winner advances to the College World Series.
The James Madison Dukes (37-1) knocked off the tournament’s No. 9 overall seed, Tennessee, to reach this point. They’ll face a Missouri team that also considers itself an underdog. Picked to finish eighth in the Southeastern Conference before the season, Anderson’s Tigers rolled it to the postseason as the No. 8 national seed.
They lived up to that ranking Sunday in a game that started controversially. Iowa State made a pitching change six pitches into the game after Saya Swain issued a leadoff walk then was called for an illegal pitch. Weber wasn’t monitored as strictly for illegal pitches the next inning, provoking an argument from the Cyclones. Their first base coach was ejected.
After Iowa State’s pitching change, Missouri took the lead three batters into the game on Moore’s double to right field. The catcher finished the weekend 7-for-9 with two walks.
“I think all of us are really hot right now,” Moore said. “Luckily if I don’t have a good weekend, I can always count on my teammates to hit the ball. Our offense is incredible.”
Known for their power, the Tigers outplayed Iowa State with small ball and pitching. Two more runs crossed in the second when pinch runner Hannah McGivern stole second, tagged up to third on a foul infield pop-out then raced home on Abby George’s two-out infield single. George stole second and eventually scored on a Brooke Wilmes base hit.
Wilmes was another candidate for unofficial MVP of the regional; the leadoff hitter homered in all three games, including a seventh-inning solo shot Sunday.
“It’s a new experience for me, because I’m not really one of those home run hitters,” Wilmes said. “I was actually a little impressed with myself because I don’t think I’ve ever done that before.”
But if an award had to be handed out, it would likely go to Weber, who struck out seven in a 104-pitch sequel that outshined the original. She went six one-hit innings Friday in an 8-0 win.
That no-hit effort ended with a bloop single and a standing ovation that felt like consolation.
This one ended with a bear hug from Moore and a Gatorade shower.
“I kind of was in shock,” Weber said. “Super excited. I didn’t really know what to think.”