Mizzou softball reaches super regional on no-hitter

“I think all of us are really hot right now,” Moore said. “Luckily if I don’t have a good weekend, I can always count on my teammates to hit the ball. Our offense is incredible.”

Known for their power, the Tigers outplayed Iowa State with small ball and pitching. Two more runs crossed in the second when pinch runner Hannah McGivern stole second, tagged up to third on a foul infield pop-out then raced home on Abby George’s two-out infield single. George stole second and eventually scored on a Brooke Wilmes base hit.

Wilmes was another candidate for unofficial MVP of the regional; the leadoff hitter homered in all three games, including a seventh-inning solo shot Sunday.

“It’s a new experience for me, because I’m not really one of those home run hitters,” Wilmes said. “I was actually a little impressed with myself because I don’t think I’ve ever done that before.”

But if an award had to be handed out, it would likely go to Weber, who struck out seven in a 104-pitch sequel that outshined the original. She went six one-hit innings Friday in an 8-0 win.

That no-hit effort ended with a bloop single and a standing ovation that felt like consolation.

This one ended with a bear hug from Moore and a Gatorade shower.

“I kind of was in shock,” Weber said. “Super excited. I didn’t really know what to think.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0