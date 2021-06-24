Mizzou softball slugger changes plan, returns to loaded lineup for 2022

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The 2022 Missouri softball team added a major piece this week — a familiar piece, too. Senior catcher Hatti Moore, arguably the team’s top overall hitter this past season, will use her extra year of eligibility and return to MU for another season, she announced Wednesday on Twitter. The NCAA did not count the 2020-21 season toward eligibility for all athletes in response to the pandemic.
"Mizzou has been my home for the past four years and I appreciate all of the opportunities that I have been given," she posted on Twitter. "I am so thankful for my Mizzou Softball family and the friendships I have made throughout the years. With that being said, after much consideration, I have decided to use my remaining year of eligibility. I couldn't hang 'em up quite yet!"
In a meeting with Tigers coach Larissa Anderson after the season, Moore had decided her college career was done.
“Her exit meeting was real emotional,” Anderson said earlier this month. “She said, ‘Should I come back and play another year?’ But she had it in her mind from day one as a freshman, ‘I'm only gonna play for four years.’ She has a lot of ambitions for herself after she graduates, so I completely understand and respect that.”
But she’ll also welcome her back to what should be an absolutely loaded lineup. Moore led MU’s regulars in OPS (on-base plus slugging) this past season at 1.077 and slugging percentage at .657 while sharing the team lead with 17 home runs. She led the team in walks (33), ranked second in RBIs (55), second in total bases (115), third in runs (45), hits (56) and on-base percentage (.420).
For now, the Tigers’ entire starting lineup from a team that was one win short of making the Women’s College World Series will return for 2022, including four seniors who are using the extra year of eligibility: outfielders Cayla Kessinger and Brooke Wilmes, third baseman Kim Wert and, now, Moore.
The Tigers should have some depth at catcher after recently picking up a verbal commitment from Addie Lange, a first-team All-American junior college catcher from Valdosta State.
There is some movement within the softball program. Hitting coach/associate head coach Chris Malveaux, who has been instrumental in MU’s prolific offense, is headed to Tennessee for a similar staff position, several outlets reported this week. Vols co-head coach Ralph Weekly retired this week and fully handed the program to his wife Karen, who landed an extension through 2025.