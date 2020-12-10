Mizzou stays unbeaten with comeback win over Liberty

A possession later, Tilmon back-tapped a missed shot right to Mark Smith, who drained his fourth 3-pointer, quickly followed by a Pinson transition basket, all part of a 9-1 run that wrestled control of a low-scoring game.

Back home for the first time after two impressive wins on the road, the Tigers struggled early to run their offense through Tilmon against Liberty’s Pack Line defense, a system that creates congestion in the paint, closes driving lanes and encourages team to jack shots from the perimeter.

Liberty led for nearly 17 minutes in the first half and pulled ahead with an 8-0 run as the Tigers went six minutes between points, missing four straight jumpers at one point. When the Tigers weren’t missing shots from the perimeter, they were giving the ball away with careless passes or ball-handling.

The Flames drained back-to-back corner 3-pointers around an Pinson turnover, an intercepted pass in the paint, pushing the visitors ahead 26-15 with 6:03 left in the half.

Pinson headed to the bench with 5:04 left after picking up an offensive foul, his second foul of the game and his fourth turnover. The Tigers chipped away with Drew Buggs running the point and closed within 32-28 on Mark Smith’s 3-pointer in the final seconds of the half, Mizzou’s first and only 3 of the half on nine attempts.