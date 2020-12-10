Mizzou stays unbeaten with comeback win over Liberty

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Back home Wednesday for the first time in two weeks, the Missouri Tigers nearly tripped down the runway to their much-anticipated weekend heavyweight bout.
Just three days away from Saturday’s Braggin’ Rights Game against No. 6 Illinois, Cuonzo Martin’s team looked poised to become the latest victim of mid-major upset specialist Liberty. Actually, the Tigers weren't poised at all. Turnover after turnover kept Liberty in the game, until finally, the Mizzou 3-pointers started falling. The Tigers restored order at Mizzou Arena in a 69-60 victory, their fourth straight to open the season.
Reigning Southeastern Conference player of the week Mark Smith led Mizzou with 17 points, while Dru Smith added 14 and Xavier Pinson balanced six turnovers with 12 points. The Tigers shot just 5 of 16 from 3-point range with Mark Smith knocking down all but one.
Liberty (4-3) led for nearly 20 minutes and by as many as 11 points before the Tigers took over in the final minutes.
Mizzou broke open a tight game late in the second half, powered by a suddenly possessed Jeremiah Tilmon. Liberty’s defense had shackled the 6-10 senior center most of the night, but he broke free in the final minutes, first with a jump hook in traffic to push the Tigers ahead 56-49. Then, with an no-look feed from Pinson, Tilmon slammed the Tigers to an eight-point lead.
A possession later, Tilmon back-tapped a missed shot right to Mark Smith, who drained his fourth 3-pointer, quickly followed by a Pinson transition basket, all part of a 9-1 run that wrestled control of a low-scoring game.
Back home for the first time after two impressive wins on the road, the Tigers struggled early to run their offense through Tilmon against Liberty’s Pack Line defense, a system that creates congestion in the paint, closes driving lanes and encourages team to jack shots from the perimeter.
Liberty led for nearly 17 minutes in the first half and pulled ahead with an 8-0 run as the Tigers went six minutes between points, missing four straight jumpers at one point. When the Tigers weren’t missing shots from the perimeter, they were giving the ball away with careless passes or ball-handling.
The Flames drained back-to-back corner 3-pointers around an Pinson turnover, an intercepted pass in the paint, pushing the visitors ahead 26-15 with 6:03 left in the half.
Pinson headed to the bench with 5:04 left after picking up an offensive foul, his second foul of the game and his fourth turnover. The Tigers chipped away with Drew Buggs running the point and closed within 32-28 on Mark Smith’s 3-pointer in the final seconds of the half, Mizzou’s first and only 3 of the half on nine attempts.
The Tigers should have known better than to look past Liberty, a team coming off a 30-win season, back-to-back conference tournament championships and six wins over high-major conference teams over the last three-plus seasons, including two victories over Southeastern Conference teams this year, Mississippi State and South Carolina.
Under coach Ritchie McKay, a former Virginia assistant, Liberty plays at a notoriously slow pace on offense and relies heavily — sometimes almost exclusively — on 3-pointers. The Flames shot just 7 of 25 from deep Wednesday.
Two minutes into the second half, another Mark Smith 3-pointer from the wing gave the Tigers their first lead, 35-32, since the score was 4-2 in the opening possessions.
Just as Mizzou started to gain some control, Dru Smith picked up fouls on consecutive possessions, giving him three with 10:28 left, but Martin kept him in the game. Good idea. Smith found Mitchell Smith inside for a dunk on MU’s next possession, followed by a Mark Smith 3-poitner from the wing, giving the Tigers their biggest lead of the game, 54-47 going into the 8-minute media timeout.
