COLUMBIA, Mo. — After crushing Arkansas 38-0 on Friday, now the Missouri Tigers wait. Bowl pairings will be announced Sunday. Will the Tigers head to Tampa? Jacksonville? Nashville?
That’s out of Barry Odom’s hands at this point, but he’s confident his team’s credentials are worthy of an attractive destination.
“If you look at our record of 8-4, at the time two losses were to No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the country,” he said Friday. “The other two losses were on the last play of the game. We’ve shown toughness and resiliency. We’re playing as good a football as any team in the country. We’ve got a quarterback that I think is the best one. Defensively, (we’re) coming off a shutout. We’ve got a lot of pieces in place to go make a run and make a great showing wherever that bowl ends up.”
After losses to No. 1 Alabama and then-No. 2 Georgia, plus those final-possession losses to South Carolina and Kentucky, the Tigers take a four-game winning streak into the postseason. Mizzou checked in Sunday two spots outside of The Associated Press Top 25, but only four teams from the Power 5 conferences have longer winning streaks: No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Clemson, No. 4 Georgia and No. 5 Oklahoma.
Mizzou’s best regular-season finish since 2014 all but clinches a spot in the Southeastern Conference Pool of Six, the six games in which the league office assigns the SEC participant based on proximity, projected ticket sales and matchups. Those bowls are the Outback (Jan. 1, Tampa, Fla.), Gator (Dec. 31, Jacksonville, Fla.), Music City (Dec. 28, Nashville, Tenn.), Belk (Dec. 29, Charlotte, N.C.), Texas (Dec. 27, Houston) and Liberty (Dec. 31, Memphis).
Mizzou officials prefer one of the two Florida bowls among those six, though Music City would be a desirable choice, too.
But before the Pool of Six bowls are assigned, it’s unclear how many SEC teams will land in the “New Year’s Six” bowls, three of which are on Dec. 29. That number appeared to be four heading into the weekend, but Louisiana State’s epic seven-overtime loss to Texas A&M might have cost the Tigers an at-large spot in one of those high-profile bowls. Otherwise, SEC division champions Alabama (12-0) and Georgia (11-1) are considered locks for the New Year’s Six bowls no matter what happens in Saturday’s SEC championship game, either in the two playoff semifinal bowls (Orange, Cotton) or one of three New Year’s Six access bowls, the Sugar, Peach or Fiesta. The Rose Bowl, the other New Year’s Six bowl, matches teams from the Big Ten and Pac-12. Florida (9-3) is also projected as New Year’s Six at-large choice.
Once the New Year’s Six bowls are assigned, the Citrus Bowl (Jan. 1, Orlando, Fla.) gets first choice among SEC teams. If LSU (9-3) is still available, the Tigers could land there. Kentucky (9-3) and Mississippi State (8-4) are other options from the SEC.
Then it’s time for the SEC league office to assign the Pool of Six. Technically, there’s no official pecking order, though the Outback Bowl, played on New Year’s Day, is considered the most prestigious of the six. Along with LSU, Kentucky and Mississippi State, other bowl-eligible SEC teams include Missouri (8-4), Texas A&M (8-4), Auburn (7-5), South Carolina (6-5) and Vanderbilt (6-6). South Carolina has one more game left, Saturday against Akron.
At 8-4, there’s no chance Missouri would fall past the Pool of Six, but if there are remaining SEC eligible teams, the Birmingham Bowl (Dec. 22, Birmingham, Ala.) picks next, followed by the Independence Bowl (Dec. 27, Shreveport, La.)
Where does that leave Mizzou? The SEC won’t send the Tigers back to Houston, where they lost to Texas in the Texas Bowl last year.
The Belk Bowl could be a logical spot for South Carolina or another SEC team from the Eastern time zone. Texas A&M played in the Texas Bowl two years ago but could head back for a matchup against the Big 12 — or could vault into the Outback Bowl after outlasting LSU on Saturday.
Updated projections have Mizzou all over the Pool of Six map:
Sports Illustrated picks MU in the Liberty Bowl against Oklahoma State.
CBSSports.com and the Orlando Sentinel have MU in the Gator Bowl against Wisconsin.
One ESPN.com writer has MU in the Music City Bowl against North Carolina State, while another has MU in the Gator Bowl against Michigan State.
The Liberty Bowl has sent representatives to multiple MU games this fall, including Friday’s home finale against Arkansas. The Liberty Bowl matches the SEC against a team from the Big 12, possibly Oklahoma State, Baylor or TCU.
“I’ll try to be as unbiased as possible, but I think we’re one of the hottest teams in the country right now,” Missouri right tackle Paul Adams said. “If you haven’t seen Missouri football play, then tune into the bowl game. It’ll be a lot of fun for you.”
