Mizzou working on ways to get Cooper more involved

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Mookie Cooper, the most celebrated newcomer to join Missouri’s program this offseason, barely saw the field in Saturday’s overtime loss at Boston College, playing just six snaps, all early in the 41-34 overtime loss. A foot injury sidelined the Ohio State transfer for most of preseason camp, but Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz blamed himself Tuesday for Cooper’s choppy role through the season’s first month.
“He’s just not been able to get all the way back,” Drinkwitz said. “When you're a guy who relies on your speed as your number one weapon … I think we've done him a disservice because we got him back but then we limited his role and then we got him back but he's still a little bit dinged. We're working with the doctors on what's the best approach so that he can feel comfortable and confident to just go out there and play and it’s not he gets these five plays and that's his role this week. And then he goes out there and he touches it on the first play and (feels like) I’m not really full speed to do that.”
Cooper caught a short pass in the backfield on the second play from scrimmage Saturday but struggled to run past a couple defenders on a 3-yard gain. It was his only catch or carry in the game. Through four games, he’s caught 11 passes on 12 targets for 99 yards, but nine of those attempts targeted Cooper behind the line of scrimmage on designed screens. Tigers quarterback Connor Bazelak has targeted Cooper only twice on passes beyond 20 yards. He’s also carried the ball six times for 16 yards but hasn’t broken a run longer than 9 yards.
In MU’s first three games, Cooper’s offensive snaps increased each week from 15 to 19 to 27 — until he played just six Saturday.
The former four-star recruit from Trinity Catholic indicated he wasn’t happy with his role after Saturday’s loss, posting on Instagram, “would love to play some WR."
Maybe that happens Saturday when the Tigers (2-2, 0-1 Southeastern Conference) host Tennessee (2-2, 0-1) in an 11 a.m. kickoff on SEC Network.
“We’ve got to work with him,” Drinkwitz added Tuesday. “I’ve got to trust him on where he's at if he's not right. I want it so bad for him that I'm trying to (be) like, ‘OK, well if you're not (fully ready), I'll still get you these (plays) and these and these.’ I think I've set him back.”
TIMEOUT TALK
Drinkwitz made some curious clock management decisions in Saturday’s loss but meticulously explained his rationale Tuesday, starting with his choice not to call a timeout late in the second half after his defense sacked BC quarterback Dennis Grosel to set up fourth-and-17 with about a minute left in the half. Instead, BC ran the clock down to 10 seconds, called timeout and made a 49-yard game-tying field goal, leaving Mizzou no time to field the kickoff and mount one last possession.
“I knew they started the second half with the football so one of the lessons I learned last year was against Florida it was 13-7 and I tried to be really aggressive, we fumbled, they scored and kind of got the game out of reach,” he said “So, in that situation on the road, I just wanted to make sure that the last play of that half was a play that either we block the field goal, they make it or miss it, but we're going into halftime tied. That's why I chose not to use a timeout there.”
Drinkwitz said he also considered calling a timeout to ice the kicker before the late field goal.
“I've had success doing both, but we'd already come out of a timeout,” he said. “I just figured, ‘Hey, let's roll.’ Obviously it didn't work.’”
On Mizzou’s last offensive series in regulation, Drinkwitz called a timeout after a short Bazelak scramble because he wasn’t sure the Tigers could snap the ball before the play clock ran out. During the timeout he requested the previous play be reviewed for a targeting penalty, which was not called.
Then, on BC’s go-ahead touchdown drive in the closing minute of regulation, Drinkwitz called a timeout right after Boston College had called a timeout because MU’s staff didn’t like its defensive call against BC’s formation from the 5-yard line. The situation was almost identical to last year’s goal-line stand against Louisiana State, when MU made four straight stops inside the 5-yard line to clinch victory.
“At that point, last year against LSU, (I decided) we're playing this thing out and however it plays out it plays out,” he said. “But I didn't want to keep letting (Boston College) make decisions. I had two timeouts. There was a formation that we didn't like and we didn't think we were in the right call, so we called the timeout there.”
Drinkwitz said he doesn’t necessarily recall past games when making those kinds of decisions in the moment but processes each situation separately.
“Every game really has a life of its own because the challenges are different,” he said. “I think you have learned experiences that can kind of factor into it but I think each game, you got to kind of figure out how that game is being played.
“I do think our offense had a lot of confidence to go kick that field goal because they've done that before. But I wasn't sitting there thinking, well, this is just like LSU. I was thinking some other stuff.”
HERE’S TO YOU, MR. ROBINSON
Mizzou ranks near the bottom of the SEC in most defensive categories, but one positive development has been Shawn Robinson. A year ago, the transfer from TCU was Mizzou’s season-opening quarterback but lost his job in the first half at Tennessee. Now he’s making impact plays in the secondary at safety and nickelback. He played a season-high 48 snaps at Boston College and is the team’s second-highest graded tackler, per Pro Football Focus. He’s allowed only three catches in coverage, made 11 tackles and snatched his second career interception Saturday.
“I've been blown away at what he's been able to do and how quickly he’s been able to do it,” Drinkwitz said. “He’s playing a lot of football for us playing a lot of different positions, doing a lot of different things and still making a lot of plays with effort, technique and toughness. I’m extremely proud of him and what he's doing. … He’s got a quarterback mindset at safety, so he's always working, always putting in film, always wanting to know more.”