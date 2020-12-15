Mizzou's bowl fate comes into focus, maybe in Florida

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Eli Drinkwitz’s Missouri football team wraps up its 10-game regular-season schedule Saturday. Win or lose at Mississippi State, the Tigers will end their season in a bowl game, thanks to the NCAA Division I Council’s decision this fall to waive all bowl eligibility requirements for this most unusual college football season. The NCAA also waived the minimum number of games required for FBS teams to qualify for a bowl.
The prestige of playing in a bowl game lost its luster decades ago when the explosion of corporate-sponsored exhibitions began rewarding teams for anything better than a losing record.
This year, gatekeepers of the bowl system have removed the gate entirely. No matter if you’re 10-0 or 2-8, there could be a bowl game for you in the coming weeks. But unless you’re part of the College Football Playoff, the upside will be marginalized. With the regular season stretching so late into December, bowl-bound teams won’t have the normal three weeks of extra practices that some coaches embrace more than the actual bowl experience.
With COVID-19 protocols in place at host cities, most bowls won’t include the typical week-long schedule of festivities for the participating teams. When Mizzou heads to its bowl destination in a few weeks, the Tigers’ traveling party won’t spend more than a couple nights on site before the game. It’s also unclear how many bowls will allow fans to attend and how many will be played in empty stadiums. And expect the flood of player opt-outs to continue as NFL draft prospects decide against risking injury.
For now, all signs point to Mizzou (5-4) ending the year in Florida at one of several Southeastern Conference bowl games. All bowl pairings will be announced Sunday, once the conference championship games are finished Saturday. The Tigers kick off at Mississippi State at 2:30 p.m. on SEC Network's alternate channel.
Before the Tigers start mapping out their bowl plans, first, here’s a refresher on the SEC bowl structure.
After the College Football Playoff selects its four-team field for the playoff semifinals — the Rose and Sugar bowls, on Jan. 1 — the four other bowls in the "New Year’s Six" will choose from the rest of the field. That would be the Cotton, Fiesta, Peach and Orange bowls.
In the SEC, No. 1 Alabama figures to make the four-team playoff with or without a victory over Florida in Saturday’s SEC championship game. The SEC’s other top teams seem unlikely for the playoff field but should be top candidates for the other "New Year’s Six" bowls: Texas A&M (7-1), Florida (8-2) and Georgia (7-2).
After the NY6 field is set, the Citrus Bowl (Jan. 1, Orlando, Florida) has first choice among all SEC teams from a field that includes every team in the conference except Louisiana State (4-5), which last week self-imposed a postseason ban for this year.
That leaves Auburn (6-4), Mizzou (5-4), Mississippi (4-4), Kentucky (4-6), Tennessee (3-6), Arkansas (3-7), South Carolina (2-8), Mississippi State (2-7) and Vanderbilt (0-9).
The Citrus Bowl matches the SEC and the Big Ten. Most projections have Auburn facing Northwestern in Orlando, though Auburn’s head-coaching search could impact the Tigers’ appeal. Iowa or Wisconsin could be an option from the Big Ten.
From there, the SEC has a pool of six bowl games to fill. In normal years, the league office assigns SEC teams to each bowl after consulting with the schools and the officials at each bowl game. This year’s process is expected to work differently as the SEC teams with the best records will have more of a choice where they play.
The pool of six consists of the Outback Bowl (Jan. 2, versus the Big Ten in Tampa, Florida), Gator Bowl (Jan. 2 vs. ACC in Jacksonville, Florida), Texas Bowl (Dec. 31 vs. Big 12 in Houston), Liberty Bowl (Dec. 31 vs. Big 12 in Memphis, Tennessee), Armed Forces Bowl (Dec. 31 vs. Pac-12 in Fort Worth, Texas) and the Music City Bowl (Dec. 30 vs. Big Ten in Nashville, Tennessee.)
The Las Vegas Bowl was scheduled to join the SEC mix this year and alternate every cycle with the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in the SEC circuit — the Duke’s Mayo Bowl is the former Belk Bowl in Charlotte — but decided to sit out the 2020-21 postseason. Instead, the Armed Forces Bowl, played at Texas Christian's home stadium, joined the SEC field.
It’s expected Mizzou would prefer one of the two bowls in Florida — the Outback or Gator — or the Music City Bowl over sites where the Tigers have played most recently, the Texas (2017) and Liberty (2018) bowls.
Should the Citrus Bowl choose Auburn, Mizzou and, possibly, Mississippi, would be next in line with the best record from the remaining SEC teams to have first choice among the pool of six bowls.
The Outback Bowl could be a showdown against Iowa, Northwestern or maybe Wisconsin. The Gator could match Mizzou against Miami, North Carolina or perhaps North Carolina State.
The SEC also has ties with the Birmingham Bowl (Jan. 1 vs. American in Birmingham, Alabama) and the Gasparilla Bowl (Dec. 26 vs. a wide pool of leagues in Tampa), but Mizzou will have a bowl destination long before those games choose their participants.
In addition to the Las Vegas Bowl, several more bowls affiliated with other conferences have already announced plans to postpone their games because of the pandemic, leaving the non-New Years Six field at 27 bowls. Among those that have already canceled games for this year include the Bahamas Bowl, Celebration Bowl, Fenway Bowl, Hawai'i Bowl, Holiday Bowl, Quick Lane Bowl and Redbox Bowl.
