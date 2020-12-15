Mizzou's bowl fate comes into focus, maybe in Florida

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Eli Drinkwitz’s Missouri football team wraps up its 10-game regular-season schedule Saturday. Win or lose at Mississippi State, the Tigers will end their season in a bowl game, thanks to the NCAA Division I Council’s decision this fall to waive all bowl eligibility requirements for this most unusual college football season. The NCAA also waived the minimum number of games required for FBS teams to qualify for a bowl.

The prestige of playing in a bowl game lost its luster decades ago when the explosion of corporate-sponsored exhibitions began rewarding teams for anything better than a losing record.

This year, gatekeepers of the bowl system have removed the gate entirely. No matter if you’re 10-0 or 2-8, there could be a bowl game for you in the coming weeks. But unless you’re part of the College Football Playoff, the upside will be marginalized. With the regular season stretching so late into December, bowl-bound teams won’t have the normal three weeks of extra practices that some coaches embrace more than the actual bowl experience.