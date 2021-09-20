Mizzou's defense improves, but it was against FCS foe

COLUMBIA, Mo. - For the two quarters that Missouri’s defensive starters played against Southeast Missouri, they controlled the line of scrimmage and did what was expected. But after subpar defensive showings in the team’s first two games, it’s fair to wonder how much weight Saturday’s performance against an FCS opponent holds.

On the Redhawks' first rush of the game, defensive end Isaiah McGuire snuffed it out and stopped Geno Hess for a 3-yard loss. That set the tone for the rest of the half, in which Missouri allowed just three first downs and outgained SEMO 458-69.

“The defense really did a nice job in the first half controlling the game,” Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “. . . I thought we were much better at destroying blocks. I thought we were much better at tackling.”

Although Drinkwitz noted that the defense had a couple containment issues on quarterback runs, SEMO didn’t cross midfield until the second half when it was primarily Missouri’s backups playing. Throughout the week, McGuire said that everyone on the defensive unit held each other accountable in practice for the first two games and it was important for them to make a statement early on.