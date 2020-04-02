Mizzou's Drinkwitz stays focused on the present

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Three weeks ago Eliah Drinkwitz was on the field with his Missouri football team leading the third practice of the spring.
On Wednesday, with the sports world on hold during the coronavirus pandemic, he sat in front of a computer for a virtual press conference, answering questions via the Zoom video conferencing app.
Life moves pretty fast, right?
“Obviously, it’s an interesting time,” he said.
Just as he started to settle into his job as Mizzou’s new coach, Drinkwitz now works from home, where he splits time running his football program and helping his wife with their four daughters. His players are scattered across the country waiting for their worlds to return to normal.
Drinkwitz doesn’t pretend to know when that will happen. While he focuses on the health and safety of his family, players and staff, Drinkwitz isn’t making any predictions when college football will resume — and, frankly, doesn’t care for others to speculate.
Will there be a season in 2020? There’s been widespread conjecture about the season’s survival, stoked recently by ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit’s comments that he’d be “shocked” if there’s NFL or college football this fall.
With the start of Mizzou’s season more than five months away, Drinkwitz isn’t looking that far ahead.
“I’m going to use today’s strengths on today’s problems,” he said. “I’m not going to use today’s strengths on tomorrow’s problems. We’re all so concerned with forecasting the future instead of just focusing on today. Today’s April 1. I don’t know about you all, but September seems a long way away. President Trump has extended social guidelines until April 30. That seems like a long time for me to be in with my family. So for me to forecast anything in the future, I think is a lot of wasted energy and effort, in my opinion. I think what it does is it gets people concerned about things that aren’t relevant for right now. What’s relevant right now is for us to be taking care of our families, to maintain proper social distancing to adhere to the rules and standards that our administration, our president, our governor has put in place. For me that’s my focus.”
Then came his strongest comment.
“No offense to Mr. Herbstreit, but deciding who’s going to win a football game on ‘College GameDay’ is a lot different than getting the world in a panic about whether or not we’re going to play a college football season,” he said. “I’m not going to get into that.”
Drinkwitz later apologized to Herbstreit on the Paul Finebaum Show on SEC Network, saying, “My point was we are focused on today.”
The Tigers got in only three of 15 spring practices before the Southeastern Conference suspended all team activities and, eventually, shut down spring football entirely. Drinkwitz doesn’t have a timeline in mind for how many days or weeks of practice his team would need to prepare for the season.
“Training camp was designed to get you in shape in order to play a season,” he said. “For me personally there is no hard and fast deadline. Now I don’t run the SEC. I do as I’m told and as I’m asked, but if you if reported on August 5 and said we were playing on September 5, we’d be ready to go.”
As one of four first-year coaches in the SEC — along with Arkansas’ Sam Pittman, Mississippi’s Lane Kiffin and Mississippi State’s Mike Leach — Drinkwitz finds himself at a natural disadvantage compared to other teams with more established systems and staff continuity. After just three spring practices Drinkwitz said he doesn’t know enough about his team to point out any strengths or weaknesses.
“I think that’s put us behind the eight ball,” he said. “I think anytime you’re trying to instill your culture and what you’re trying to do and build that trust and respect, you can only really do that through time and time spent together. So yeah, it’s definitely not ideal.”
For now, Drinkwitz and his assistants are staying connected through video meetings. With all MU classes shifted online, only about 15 to 20 players are still in Columbia, he said. Starting this week the SEC allowed coaches to hold virtual meetings with players for two hours per week.
Drinkwitz comes from a big family of health-care providers. His brother is the president of Mercy Hospital in Joplin, Mo. He has a sister who’s a physical therapist, another who’s a nurse. His brother-in-law is a pediatrician. His mother-in-law is a nurse. They’re all healthy, he said. Others aren’t as fortunate. The pandemic has impacted players’ lives, he said.
“We’ve got members on our team who have family members who are first responders, who are nurses, who are people out there every day,” he said. “We’ve got people that are on the supply line. So, we’re in this fight. We’re in this fight, and we’re just trying to provide encouragement and prayers and support in any way that we can and check on people and make sure they know that we’re proud of them and we’re proud of the fight that they’re putting up. We’re doing our part to help.”
Drinkwitz said there are Mizzou players whose parents have lost their jobs. Some players have gone back to their hometowns to look for part-time jobs.
“That’s real life that’s going on right now,” he said. “They’re not back home on spring break for six weeks. That’s not the case at all. You know we got people in all kinds of places in the world right now. They’re scared, just like we all are. We’re trying to just make sure that they know that it’s going to be OK. We’re going to see the other side of this.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!