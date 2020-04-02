Mizzou's Drinkwitz stays focused on the present

“I’m going to use today’s strengths on today’s problems,” he said. “I’m not going to use today’s strengths on tomorrow’s problems. We’re all so concerned with forecasting the future instead of just focusing on today. Today’s April 1. I don’t know about you all, but September seems a long way away. President Trump has extended social guidelines until April 30. That seems like a long time for me to be in with my family. So for me to forecast anything in the future, I think is a lot of wasted energy and effort, in my opinion. I think what it does is it gets people concerned about things that aren’t relevant for right now. What’s relevant right now is for us to be taking care of our families, to maintain proper social distancing to adhere to the rules and standards that our administration, our president, our governor has put in place. For me that’s my focus.”