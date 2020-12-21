Mizzou's Nick Bolton enters NFL draft, won't play in bowl game

COLUMBIA, Mo. — To no surprise, Missouri star linebacker and team captain Nick Bolton will leave school to enter the 2021 NFL draft and will not take part in next week's Music City Bowl against Iowa, he announced Monday on social media.

Bolton wrote: “First and foremost, I want to thank God for giving me an opportunity to play football and receive an education at the University of Missouri.

“I'm grateful for Coach (Barry) Odom and Coach (Ryan) Walters for believing in me and my abilities to play at this level. Thank you Coach (Eli) Drinkwitz for allowing me to lead our football team and molding me into a better person.

“I want to thank Coach (Vernon) Hargreaves and Coach (D.J.) Smith for pushing me to be a better player. In addition, I want to thank strength staffs, nutrition, athletic trainers and teammates for making this experience special. Most importantly, I would like to thank my parents, Jalunda and Carlos, for their sacrifices they made for me to be in this position.

“After prayer and conversation with my family, I've decided to forego my senior season, and will not be participating in the bowl game. I'm excited to chase my childhood dream and start preparing for the 2021 NFL Draft.