Mizzou's Okwuegbunam joins Lock in Denver's rebuilt offense

Albert Okwuegbunam’s best college days came with Drew Lock throwing him passes. The former Missouri tight end will get that chance again.

The Denver Broncos continued their offensive rebuild in the fourth round of Saturday’s portion of the NFL draft, taking Okwuegbunam with the 118th overall selection — on the tight end’s birthday, no less.

“Right after I got the call, (Lock) was actually just blowing up my phone, super fired up,” Okwuegbunam said on a media conference call Saturday. “I can’t wait to talk to him and be reunited.”

“It’s awesome,” said the tight end, who turned 22 Saturday. “I can’t even explain how fired up I am to get in this new offense, just to have that kind of chemistry and trust and confidence kind of already established there.”

On the local front, the Carolina Panthers drafted former St. Louis BattleHawks safety Kenny Robinson in the fifth round. Robinson was dismissed from West Virginia in 2018 for an academic violation and instead of transferring schools for the 2019 season, he opted for the XFL. In five games with the BattleHawks he intercepted two passes. Leading up to the draft, Robinson wrote a letter to NFL teams explaining his departure from West Virginia and how he’s since matured.