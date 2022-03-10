Mizzou's season ends in SEC tourney, Martin's fate uncertain

TAMPA, Fla. — Cuonzo Martin stomped. He shouted. He paced. He put his Nikes and jaws to work. If this indeed proved to be his final game on the Mizzou sideline, Martin seemed intent to burn every last calorie in his 50-year-old body to will the Tigers to one more victory.

Once again, it was not enough.

A blowout-in-the-making turned far more competitive in the second half at Amalie Arena, but Louisiana State’s 76-68 victory in the second round of the Southeastern Conference tournament ended Mizzou’s season and officially put athletics director Desiree Reed-Francois and MU’s administration on the clock: What’s next for Martin?

He has two years left on his original seven-year contract and a $6 million buyout should Mizzou choose to launch a fifth head-coaching search in 16 years. There are influential boosters who support Martin’s return, sources close to the program have told the Post-Dispatch. There are also influential boosters who want a change — and have wanted a change weeks before the Tigers arrived in Florida with a chance to delay that decision. Longtime donor Bill Laurie, whose family most famously donated $25 million to build Mizzou Arena, left his front-row seat with 40 seconds left in the game, turning his back on the floor as the final possessions played out.

“Cuonzo and I will talk in the next couple of days,” Reed-Francois told the Post-Dispatch after she greeted each Mizzou player as they walked off the court for the last time this season.

Twelve days after a 20-point loss at LSU, Mizzou (12-21) buckled early against the Tigers’ relentless defensive pressure. From the opening tip, LSU (22-10) appeared to have six defenders on the floor against MU’s hapless five and feasted on 15 first-half Mizzou turnovers. By the final buzzer, Martin’s Tigers had turned the ball over a season-high 24 times.

The giveaways came in all shapes and sizes. In the first half, MU had three shot clock violations, two backcourt violations, four on bad passes and three on offensive fouls.

On the floor’s other end, former Mizzou guard Xavier Pinson kicked off the onslaught with a kiss. He drained a 3-pointer from the wing, then blew a kiss to the Mizzou band along the baseline. Pinson’s 11 first-half points helped stake LSU to a 25-point lead. It didn’t help that LSU wasn’t whistled for a foul until more than 12 came off the clock.

In the second half, much like Wednesday’s victory over Mississippi, Mizzou threw the first punches early, getting the deficit down to 10. But LSU countered with a 12-0 run to regain control for good.

DaJuan Gordon led Mizzou with 19 points. Freshman forward Trevon Brazile, the most important building block for whoever coaches the Tigers next year, scored a career-high 15 points. In what’s likely his final college game, senior Javon Pickett finished with 14 points.

LSU (22-10) advanced to Friday’s quarterfinals to play Arkansas. Missouri advanced to an unknown future with far more questions than answers.

