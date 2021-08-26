Mizzou's super seniors back to finish some business

Byers started in four of the nine games he played last season and said that this season, he’s coming in with a focus on the next play.

“Anytime you have veteran leadership at any level, I think it’s a positive for you,” Wilks said. “Guys that have played what I call skin on the wall, that can really go out there and lead by example.”

At the end of last year, Eli Drinkwitz publicly petitioned for center Michael Maietti to stay in the program, saying, “I love the young man as a person and as a player and I just can’t thank him enough for what he’s meant to us.”

Maietti obliged and now enters the season as one of the most experienced players in all of college football. Prior to transferring and playing in every game last year for Missouri, he started 33 games at Rutgers. Not many on the team were happier for his return than redshirt senior offensive line captain Case Cook.

“The number one reason I’m glad he’s back is because of his dog Duke,” Cook joked, before speaking about his football resume.