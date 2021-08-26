Mizzou's super seniors back to finish some business

COLUMBIA, Mo. — For many of Missouri’s super seniors, returning to school for an extra year was the obvious choice.
That included defensive tackle Kobie Whiteside, who tore his MCL against Tennessee in the second week of last season and only played in half of the team’s games.
“I was not going to leave Mizzou without putting everything out there,” Whiteside said earlier this month.
Now, the 2019 team sacks leader said he’s feeling faster and leaner. He squatted 605 pounds for three reps back in May and now his body fat is at 18-20%, down from 27% a year ago.
Whiteside is one of three players on the Missouri defensive line that took advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA to Division I fall athletes.
“Everything we do starts up front with our defensive line,” defensive coordinator Steve Wilks said. “They have definitely set the tone this summer. They are definitely going to be the strength of this defense.”
As a team, the Tigers have nine players returning from last year’s team for their super senior year, and 12 total. That ranks as the most in the Southeastern Conference, according to an AP report in February.
Before Whiteside officially announced he was returning in 2021, fellow defensive lineman Akial Byers spoke with him and Chris Turner. When those two announced their plans to stay, that sealed his decision.
Byers started in four of the nine games he played last season and said that this season, he’s coming in with a focus on the next play.
“Anytime you have veteran leadership at any level, I think it’s a positive for you,” Wilks said. “Guys that have played what I call skin on the wall, that can really go out there and lead by example.”
At the end of last year, Eli Drinkwitz publicly petitioned for center Michael Maietti to stay in the program, saying, “I love the young man as a person and as a player and I just can’t thank him enough for what he’s meant to us.”
Maietti obliged and now enters the season as one of the most experienced players in all of college football. Prior to transferring and playing in every game last year for Missouri, he started 33 games at Rutgers. Not many on the team were happier for his return than redshirt senior offensive line captain Case Cook.
“The number one reason I’m glad he’s back is because of his dog Duke,” Cook joked, before speaking about his football resume.
Outside of the trenches, wide receiver Keke Chism returns for his second season in the Missouri program. After quarterback Connor Bazelak was given the reigns to the offense for a full offseason, Chism said that stability has helped him with technique, timing and getting them on the same page.
“When you get two guys that are on the same page like that, that combination is going to be hard to stop,” Chism said.
“Not having that last year certainly put us a step behind everybody else.”
Chism entered the Missouri program alongside Damon Hazelton Jr., who entered the NFL Draft after the 2020 season. But after conversations with his family, Chism wanted to use this year to help raise his draft stock.
“I just felt like in my heart that I had a lot of unfinished business as far as growth as a player and ultimately putting myself in a better position for the next level,” he said.
The biggest hurdle for the Angelo State transfer was ignoring the outside noise that comes with playing in the SEC. But on the field, he said that football is always going to be football.
Punter Grant McKinniss, running back Dawson Downing, wide receiver Micah Wilson and defensive back Mason Pack capped out the list of Missouri players who returned for an extra year.